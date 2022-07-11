'They can thank the Miners' | City of Marion thrives even with the loss of baseball

MARION — From a pure dollars perspective, the city losing the Southern Illinois Miners baseball team was not that jarring of a financial hit.

But city leaders say Marion has benefited greatly in the long run from the franchise's 14-year presence in town.

"Miners baseball was not a big revenue generator for the city in recent years," said Marion's Economic Development Director Glenn Clarida. "Toward the end, they were only drawing a few hundred people a night, so I don't think we're taking that great a hit financially. Now, indirectly, there was some extra business for restaurants and hotels. And we are hopeful that the new owners of Rent One Park will keep the park active with various events."

City treasurer Steve Hale agreed with Clarida's assessment.

"Our sales tax revenues seem to be doing just fine without them, but of course, it's a little too early to judge just yet because we're always a few months behind on sales tax revenues. We might have a better feel for it in a couple of months."

It was just last fall that the public first learned that owners Jayne and John Simmons were folding the team after 14 seasons and retiring.

A league record was set in its first season, 2007, in drawing 259,392 fans — an average of about 5,400 per game at 5,000-seat Rent One Park. The team’s only losing season occurred in 2017, starting a steady downward trend in attendance. It bottomed out in its final year as the team finished 11th out of 14 franchises with an average crowd per game at 1,502.

Ripple effect

Ashley Spiller, executive director for Visit SI, said several businesses on The Hill sprung up largely because of the presence of professional baseball in their backyard.

"A lot of them are doing well today, even with the Miners gone, but they can thank the Miners for a lot of their success. In my mind, losing them was a big loss for all of us."

Spiller said she had met with various hotel representatives in the city and was told that they have been able to fill the majority of their rooms, even with the Miners gone.

"I think the bigger economic impact is from those fans who attended the game, particularly those out-of-staters," Spiller said. "Studies show that individuals will generally spend about $120 on tickets, food, souvenirs and gas, so that all adds up. But there was added value in having the Southern Illinois Miners here. They brought value to not only Marion, but the entire region. The Miners were wonderful community partners and you just can't put a dollar sign on that."

A different perspective

Dave McKenzie, who was involved in one form or another with the franchise all 14 seasons the team was in town, echoed Spiller's take in a recent interview with The Southern.

"Just take a look at all those businesses on that four-block area of The Hill that have developed over the last 15 years. They're all there because the Miners were there first."

McKenzie said it's been "weird" not having Miners baseball around this summer. The last six years he served as on-field host, but also had worked as public address announcer and performed live radio interviews in his extra job as broadcaster with River Radio.

McKenzie, who resides in Carterville, said this summer has been all about making life adjustments since he is not spending time at Rent One Park in the evenings.

"For one thing, the lack of money is an adjustment," he said. "My Miners money was my 'squirrel-it-away' money, which allowed me to buy extra stuff. But being away from the game has been the toughest adjustment for me, moreso than the loss of income. I miss seeing the fans and interacting with the players on a nightly basis. There were nights I didn't get home (until) 11 or 12. Now, I'm lazier. I'm in bed by 9 or 10 most nights."

McKenzie said he was more physically fit when the Miners were in town, too, because he was hustling all corners of the ballpark to prepare for the next in-between innings promotion.

"Working those hot nights and moving around like I was, it definitely got me in better shape," he said. "It would take me a while to build up to that again."

McKenzie said it's frustrating to him that lack of attendance forced the Miners to turn out the lights on operations.

"We here in Southern Illinois had our chance. We had professional baseball. The first five or six years were great. The Miners were setting all kinds of league attendance records there for a while, and then, 'Bam!' There was all of a sudden a big drop in attendance. It wasn't because of ticket prices. The Simmons family did a good job of holding the prices down, and in some cases, lowering the cost. The interest level just dropped off."

'I hope people will come out'

McKenzie said he is glad to see the new owners of Rent One Park - Shad Zimbro and Rodney Cabaness - making an effort to utilize the ballpark in as many ways possible, which included a rock concert, bull-riding event, and baseball tournament for youngsters. There will also be the Colt League World Series at the end of this month.

"Adding a college wooden-bat league next summer should be fun, too. There will be a lot of good talent out there. I hope people will come out and support it," McKenzie said.

John Olsen of Marion worked as an usher with the Miners since 2016.

"I miss the income ($2,500 to $3,000) and the friends I made there," Olsen said. "The hardest part for me was the socializing. I miss everyone at the ballpark. It was the best part-time job I ever had. We had a great deal."

Jackie Leigh Henson, a concessions manager for six years, said losing her Miners gig was losing her "catch-up" money.

"I needed that to help stay afloat," she said. "And yeah, it's gone. Unfortunately, I wouldn't be able to do much this summer anyway because I was involved in a motor vehicle accident in Urbana and fractured my neck and broke my scapula, pelvis and back. I loved working there at Rent One Park, though. I miss the pace and the family environment. I was admired there."