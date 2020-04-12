Third COVID-19 death reported in Jackson County
The Jackson County Health Department announced Sunday that a third person has died of COVID-19, according to a news release from the department.

The death, a male in his 70s, was a previously identified case of COVID-19.

Also Sunday, the department announced two other individuals have tested positive in the past 24 hours — a female in her 20s and a female in her 50s. Both are isolated and doing well, and acquired the disease through local contact with a known or suspected case, the release states.

To date, there have been 34 total laboratory confirmed positives of COVID-19 in Jackson County. Nine of the positive individuals have been released from isolation.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 0 0 0
Franklin 5 0 0
Gallatin 1 0 0
Hamilton 0 0 0
Hardin 0 0 0
Jackson 34 3 9
Jefferson 7 1 0
Johnson 0 0 0
Massac 2 0 0
Perry 1 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 4 0 0
Randolph 39 0 19
Saline 3 0 1
Union 0 0 0
Williamson 11 0 0
White 0 0 0
