Third COVID-19 death reported in Jackson County

The Jackson County Health Department announced Sunday that a third person has died of COVID-19, according to a news release from the department.

The death, a male in his 70s, was a previously identified case of COVID-19.

Also Sunday, the department announced two other individuals have tested positive in the past 24 hours — a female in her 20s and a female in her 50s. Both are isolated and doing well, and acquired the disease through local contact with a known or suspected case, the release states.

To date, there have been 34 total laboratory confirmed positives of COVID-19 in Jackson County. Nine of the positive individuals have been released from isolation.