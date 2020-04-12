Third COVID-19 death reported in Jackson County

The Jackson County Health Department announced Sunday that a third person has died of COVID-19, according to a news release from the department.
The death, a male in his 70s, was a previously identified case of COVID-19.
Also Sunday, the department announced two other individuals have tested positive in the past 24 hours — a female in her 20s and a female in her 50s. Both are isolated and doing well, and acquired the disease through local contact with a known or suspected case, the release states.
To date, there have been 34 total laboratory confirmed positives of COVID-19 in Jackson County. Nine of the positive individuals have been released from isolation.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|0
|0
|0
|Franklin
|5
|0
|0
|Gallatin
|1
|0
|0
|Hamilton
|0
|0
|0
|Hardin
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson
|34
|3
|9
|Jefferson
|7
|1
|0
|Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|Massac
|2
|0
|0
|Perry
|1
|0
|0
|Pope
|0
|0
|0
|Pulaski
|4
|0
|0
|Randolph
|39
|0
|19
|Saline
|3
|0
|1
|Union
|0
|0
|0
|Williamson
|11
|0
|0
|White
|0
|0
|0
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.