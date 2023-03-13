An effort to increase winter shoppers in some downtown Marion businesses has evolved into a monthly communitywide campaign to promote local businesses.

“Third Thursday is a grassroots effort by several local businesses to try to offer shopping opportunities for people who might work during the traditional business day to come out and shop, eat and be entertained,” explained Jennifer Olson, business development director for Marion. “Essentially, several downtown businesses decided to stay open until 8 p.m. or later and offer specials, have different events and entertainment going on.”

The first Third Thursday event, held in January, was a success, Olson said, leading organizers to repeat the event in February. Thursday, March 16 will mark the third Third Thursday effort, with even more businesses and organizations participating. She said the program continues to evolve.

“It started with a couple of merchants who floated the idea to stay open late and kind of harken back to the old sidewalk sales or midnight madness events that a lot of people grew up with,” she explained.

"I think the first time we did it in January we had eight or 10 business people on board and it has just grown. We have participants not just down town, but all over town,” Olson said, adding that there are plans for even more offerings in the coming months. “Beginning in April, we’ll have kid-friendly entertainment around the clock tower; just another element to draw people to town.”

Executive Director of the Marion Chamber of Commerce Karen Mullins said the Third Thursdays are helping to bring people to the community.

“I think with tourism becoming an increased economic avenue for our area, having these kind of umbrella events that spotlight businesses and bring people to the square or different locations throughout Marion, Third Thursdays are a great thing,” she said.

Olson said the once-a-month promotions encourage consumers to think about shopping at times other than weekends and to expose them to new retailers.

“We had a group of people say that they had not been in six out of the eight stores before attending Third Thursday. I heard from another group that said the same thing – they had only visited one of the businesses before,” she said. “It’s really about getting people to really know what retailers are here and that’s a success.”

The March Third Thursday includes a number of downtown businesses, the Marion Carnegie Library, restaurants and coffee shops as well as businesses throughout the community.

“It’s a fantastic way to spotlight local retailers, restaurants and venues here in town and opportunities for the community to work together,” she said.

Olson added that Third Thursdays are likely to become a regular event in Marion.

“It really will go to the next level," she said. “It’s something people will just put on the calendar and keep talking about it.”

More information on Third Thursdays is available on the city’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CityofMarionIL.