'This is how we survive.' Locals count on Small Business Saturday

It’s a day that entrepreneurs, private retailers and mom-and-pop stores look forward to for months. One they circle on the calendar.

Small Business Saturday – traditionally the day after Black Friday – is a national movement designed to showcase and highlight locally owned businesses.

Since its start in 2010, Small Business Saturday has grown in both awareness and revenue for retailers.

“We’re going to open early and we’ll stay late on Saturday,” explained Betsy Oxford, owner of Nalee Rae’s Boutique and Home Décor in Anna. “It is probably one of the busiest days of the year.”

Oxford said her store will feature giveaways, special sales, a vendor fair and gifts-with-purchase opportunities. Additionally, the store will be participating in special events throughout the community to celebrate not only Small Business Saturday, but also to kick-off the holiday season.

The Union County CEO program, a group of entrepreneurial high school students, is sponsoring an all-weather artificial ice skating rink downtown, a craft and vendor show will feature a variety of wares and carriage rides will run between a lighted display and the downtown rink.

“There’s just a lot of things going on with a goal of getting people downtown,” explained CEO Facilitator Melanie Smith.

For the Union County Women in Business organization, Small Business Saturday is the tip of the iceberg.

“We found out a few years ago that several million dollars was leaving Union County in retail sales every year, taking away not only from our businesses, but also from our fire and police departments, public works and lots of other things,” explained Evelyn Bailey of the organization. “We have a major emphasis to focus on local first.”

Oxford said Small Business Saturday is a good way to remind residents and shoppers how important local spending is.

“It’s not the big box stores that are supporting your kids’ schools, Khoury league teams or other local events,” she said.

She added that it is the small businesses that routine sponsor sports teams, school events, scouting troops and more.

“We probably get hit up two or three times a week for a donation of some sort and those wouldn’t be possible if people did not shop small,” Oxford added.

In Marion, a “Shop Hop” program encourages people to visit small businesses including Katie Fowler’s Lavish Bath Box.

“This is our biggest weekend of the year, by far,” Fowler explained. “Small Business Saturday is especially important this year, because over the last couple of years, a lot of small businesses have just scraped by. The day is a big deal because it really helps us.”

Fowler said the holiday and the Shop Hop program – which includes giveaways for shoppers who visit participating stores – are a great opportunity for new customers to learn about locally-owned stores and for regular customers to share the businesses with others.

“Every time you buy a gift in our store, you’re essentially giving us a recommendation to the person you’re gifting. Often they will come in and say that they received a gift and wanted to see what else we had to offer. It’s one of the best kinds of advertising,” she said.

She said the day is also an opportunity to remind residents that small businesses need local support throughout the year.

“It’s definitely our biggest weekend, but it’s a chance for us to say, ‘We’re hear all year long, not just during the holiday season,’” Fowler said.

Oxford added, “We push shopping small all of the time and we remind people that you’re not helping a giant company’s CEO buy a new home; this is how we get a paycheck. This is how we pay for our kids’ gymnastics classes; you are helping us survive. We depend on people who shop small all year long.”

Bailey said the benefits of doing business with small business pays dividends long after Small Business Saturday.

“Appreciating your local businesses allows our community to thrive and to be the best, it can be,” she said.

