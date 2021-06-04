'This is Our Shot' — Behind the campaign urging Southern Illinois to get vaccinated

They also enlisted the help of longtime football coach Dick Corn, whose time in the sport included 32 seasons at Pinckneyville Community High School.

“We were very happy to get his involvement,” Thornton said.

The website ourshotsi.com is a central source of information about the vaccine and where to get vaccinated. It lists information for county health department vaccine clinics and web sites for pharmacies giving the vaccine.

Thorne himself said he got vaccinated as early as possible to "not only provide protection for myself and my family, but for al the people around."

He added it is a different situation for everybody. He suggests talking to a primary care physician or local health department, or going online to schedule a vaccine or locate a vaccination clinic.

“I commend SIH for all the work they have done as the coordinating center. It wouldn’t have been possible without their efforts,” Thornton said.

If people want to share their stories of why the vaccine is important or how they overcame reservations or concerns about getting the vaccine, they can do that on the "This is Our Shot SI" Facebook page.