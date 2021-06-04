'This is Our Shot' — Behind the campaign urging Southern Illinois to get vaccinated

This is Our Shot Southern Illinois is a collaborative effort to energize the region and inform the public about the importance of getting a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Woody Thorne, vice president and chief development officer for SIH.
This unique collaborative effort involves public health departments, health care services, rural health clinics and the business community.
“Business CEOs are interested in getting their businesses open and a way to do that is to increase the area’s vaccination rate,” Thorne said.
He said the past year has really been difficult for everyone, and the vaccine is the key to businesses reopening and the region returning to normal.
The good news is that there is a lot of vaccines available. Thorne said the public health departments have taken the lead on vaccinations.
“We need people in Southern Illinois to come out and get their vaccination,” Thorne said.
Blake Thornton, director of quality and risk management at Pinckneyville Community Hospital, said the campaign is geared toward people who are on the fence.
“If we can even change one mind, I personally think we’ve done our jobs,” he said.
The Pinckneyville hospital has produced three campaign videos, thrown a graduation-style mask celebration, and gotten involved with radio spots.
They also enlisted the help of longtime football coach Dick Corn, whose time in the sport included 32 seasons at Pinckneyville Community High School.
“We were very happy to get his involvement,” Thornton said.
The website ourshotsi.com is a central source of information about the vaccine and where to get vaccinated. It lists information for county health department vaccine clinics and web sites for pharmacies giving the vaccine.
Thorne himself said he got vaccinated as early as possible to "not only provide protection for myself and my family, but for al the people around."
He added it is a different situation for everybody. He suggests talking to a primary care physician or local health department, or going online to schedule a vaccine or locate a vaccination clinic.
“I commend SIH for all the work they have done as the coordinating center. It wouldn’t have been possible without their efforts,” Thornton said.
If people want to share their stories of why the vaccine is important or how they overcame reservations or concerns about getting the vaccine, they can do that on the "This is Our Shot SI" Facebook page.
“It’s really amazing to look at the website and social media and see all the ways people are participating,” Thorne said.
He added that more vaccines mean more stores and restaurants will open, and more safety for those who venture out and the closer we get to normal.
Thornton believes the nation and region still face challenges as children head back to school in the fall.
“Our biggest objective locally and nationally is getting those who are eligible in that group vaccinated,” he said.
To learn more about the vaccine and where to get a shot, visit ourshotsi.com.
