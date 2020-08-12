Those who attended Du Quoin Church asked to get tested for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Perry County Health Department is asking anyone who has attended Gospel Assembly Church in Du Quoin within the past two weeks and is experiencing symptoms to get tested for COVID-19, according to a post on the health department’s Facebook page.

The health department recommends anyone who attended the church and is experiencing fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or small, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea to contact their primary care physician for testing options.

Perry County on Friday was added to the Illinois Department of Public Health's list of counties at warning level for COVID-19, meaning the county meets two or more COVID-19 risk indicators. The state's warning levels are updated on Fridays and cover the period of the previous Sunday through Saturday. For that period, Perry County's COVID-19 positivity rate was 12.2%. The state's target for positivity rate is at or below 8%.

Perry County Health Department on Wednesday was notified of one additional confirmed positive case of COVID-19, a female in her 40s. The county on Tuesday had two additional cases, a female in her 70s and a male in his 20s.