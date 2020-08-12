You are the owner of this article.
Those who attended Du Quoin Church asked to get tested for COVID-19
Perry County Health Department is asking anyone who has attended Gospel Assembly Church in Du Quoin within the past two weeks and is experiencing symptoms to get tested for COVID-19, according to a post on the health department’s Facebook page.

The health department recommends anyone who attended the church and is experiencing fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or small, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea to contact their primary care physician for testing options.

COVID-19 in Southern Illinois: Here are today's case numbers in Southern Illinois

Perry County on Friday was added to the Illinois Department of Public Health's list of counties at warning level for COVID-19, meaning the county meets two or more COVID-19 risk indicators. The state's warning levels are updated on Fridays and cover the period of the previous Sunday through Saturday. For that period, Perry County's COVID-19 positivity rate was 12.2%. The state's target for positivity rate is at or below 8%.

Perry County Health Department on Wednesday was notified of one additional confirmed positive case of COVID-19, a female in her 40s. The county on Tuesday had two additional cases, a female in her 70s and a male in his 20s.

The total number of positive cases in Perry County is 189, which includes 72 active cases, 114 released from isolation and three deaths.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 37 0 35
Franklin 205 1 112
Gallatin 52 2 38
Hamilton 38 1 31
Hardin 18 0 17
Jackson 742 20 631
Jefferson 320 21 226
Johnson 70 0 61
Massac 42 0 37
Perry 189 3 114
Pope 11 0 5
Pulaski 98 1 91
Randolph 483 7 433
Saline 134 2 91
Union 316 20 234
Williamson 473 6 290
White 76 0 53

Concerned about COVID-19?

