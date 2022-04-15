Three airlifted with life-threatening injuries after White County crash

WHITE COUNTY – Three individuals were flown to regional hospitals with life-threatening injuries following a collision with a semi.
At 7:40 a.m. on Thursday just north of County Road 800 North on Illinois Route 1, Douglas Turner, 46, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was travelling south in is 2018 freightliner truck-tractor semi-trailer combination, Illinois State Police District 19 said.
Katherine Stewart, 28 of Carmi, was traveling in the same direction in her 2021 black Subaru SUV.
At the same time Johnna Smith, 28, and Timothy Brown, 31, both of Norris City, were traveling north in the same location in their 2017 white Nissan SUV.
Preliminary investigation indicates that Turner crossed the center line in his semi and struck the side of Smith’s vehicle, ISP said.
Smith then struck the front of Stewart’s vehicle.
Smith, Brown and Stewart were all immediately flown to regional hospitals with life-threatening injuries, ISP said.
Turner reported no injuries on scene.
Turner has been cited for improper lane usage and logbook violation.
Forsaken Egypt: A look around the tiny village of Pulaski
Traven, 12, shoots hoops by his home in rural Pulaski. He hopes to become a doctor when he grows up.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Lanesia and Johnny Edwards and their son, Traven, 12, pose in the doorway of their home in Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Lanesia and Johnny Edwards' dog, Lady, plays in the mud after a Sunday evening rain outside their rural home in Pulaski. A neighbor's home is seen in the background.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Neon lights advertise BBQ and video games at The General Store Farm Market and Grocery and Stardust Grill & Gaming in Pulaski in 2017.
THE SOUTHERN FILE PHOTO
The General Store Farm Market and Grocery is located on Chestnut Street in the village of Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
After shopping at The General Store Farm Market and Grocery in Pulaski, Robert and Susan Hodges of Villa Ridge pause to talk.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
The General Store Farm Market and Grocery is located on Chestnut Street in the village of Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Terry's Fuel and Service is a business located on Chestnut Street in the village of Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Broken appliances litter a lot in the village of Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A house declared a total loss after a fire several years ago still stands in the village of Pulaski in Pulaski County.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A street sign in the village of Pulaski is riddled with bullet holes.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A squash crop grows in a residential area in the town of Pulaski in Pulaski County.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A house declared a total loss after a fire several years ago still stands in the village of Pulaski in Pulaski County.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
The parking lot is full for the 15th Pastoral Anniversary to honor the Pastor, Elder Roy A. Johnson and his wife, First Lady Missionary Phynelopha A. Johnson, at the Bible Way Church of God in Christ located on Chestnut Street in Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Pastor, Elder Roy A. Johnson punctuates the praise with his guitar during the 15th Pastoral Anniversary Celebration at the Bible Way Church of God in Christ located on Chestnut Street in Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Members of the church stood up and testified and spoke to honor the Pastor, Elder Roy A. Johnson and his wife, First Lady Missionary Phynelopha A. Johnson, during the 15th Pastoral Anniversary Celebration at the Bible Way Church of God in Christ located on Chestnut Street in Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A stained glass window on the front of the Bible Way Church of God in Christ located on Chestnut Street in Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
A woman hugs a boy during the celebration of the 15th pastoral ministry honoring the Pastor, Elder Roy A. Johnson and his wife, First Lady Missionary Phynelopha A. Johnson, at the Bible Way Church of God in Christ located on Chestnut Street in Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
Members celebrate a 15th Pastoral Anniversary as they honor the Pastor, Elder Roy A. Johnson and his wife, First Lady Missionary Phynelopha A. Johnson, at the Bible Way Church of God in Christ located on Chestnut Street in Pulaski.
Richard Sitler, The Southern
