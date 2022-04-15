Three airlifted with life-threatening injuries after White County crash

WHITE COUNTY – Three individuals were flown to regional hospitals with life-threatening injuries following a collision with a semi.

At 7:40 a.m. on Thursday just north of County Road 800 North on Illinois Route 1, Douglas Turner, 46, of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, was travelling south in is 2018 freightliner truck-tractor semi-trailer combination, Illinois State Police District 19 said.

Katherine Stewart, 28 of Carmi, was traveling in the same direction in her 2021 black Subaru SUV.

At the same time Johnna Smith, 28, and Timothy Brown, 31, both of Norris City, were traveling north in the same location in their 2017 white Nissan SUV.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Turner crossed the center line in his semi and struck the side of Smith’s vehicle, ISP said.

Smith then struck the front of Stewart’s vehicle.

Smith, Brown and Stewart were all immediately flown to regional hospitals with life-threatening injuries, ISP said.

Turner reported no injuries on scene.

Turner has been cited for improper lane usage and logbook violation.

