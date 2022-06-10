Three area women vie for Miss Illinois

Many of those attending Saturday evening’s Miss Illinois Scholarship Competition will be rooting for local favorites as three area women are among the 26 hoping to become the next holder of the title.

Among the competitors:

Breana Bagley, the current Miss Southern Illinois, recently graduated from the SIU School of Law. A veteran of previous Miss Illinois events, Bagley was a top-five finisher last year.

The 24 year-old will perform a contemporary dance number as her talent and, if selected, will use the year to instill hope and courage in those facing pancreatic disease.

“As an alumna of Southern Illinois University, it means a lot to me to represent the region and SIU on this stage,” she said.

Cami Horman, Miss Metropolis, said winning the title Miss Illinois would give her an opportunity to make a difference.

“My initiative is about cultivating kindness. There has been a lot of division and hatred and I would like to promote the power of being kind – what it can do to cause a chain reaction for good,” she said.

Horman, 24, holds a bachelor’s degree in public and community health and is now working toward a master’s degree in occupational therapy also at Murray state. She will play the piano for her talent in the competition.

Alara Pfeaster is the current Miss John A. Logan College. She said as Miss Illinois, she would represent every woman.

“I want to make a difference and raise awareness to eating disorders, but most importantly, empower young females to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin,” the 19 year-old explained.

Pfeaster will sing as her talent. She said she hopes to become a physician assistant.

