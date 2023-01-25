Three arrested in Carbondale after gun-related search warrant

A search warrant based on recent Carbondale shootings has led to the arrest of men.
Based on recent investigations, Carbondale police executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane, where they arrested Darrion J. Clark, 23, on charges of unlawful sale of firearms, unlawful use of weapons and unlawful purchase of a firearm.
As a result of the search warrant, detectives charged Clark with additional charges including illegal purchase of firearms, unlawful sale of firearms, gun running and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
During the search, police also arrested Delvon D. Bennett, 23, of Harvey, Illinois on drug possession warrants from Illinois and Indiana and also arrested Lukyan K. Traylor, 26, of Carterville on a Jackson County warrant for burglary.
All three men were taken to the Jackson County Jail. Carbondale police say the investigation continues.
People are also reading…
5 vegetarian recipes to try this week
This week's recipe roundup features main dishes, sides and desserts that are entirely vegetarian. Think veggie chili, orecchiette with super greens and more.
This light, white vegetarian chili packs plenty of punch from poblanos and green chiles and is packed with fiber-rich beans and veggies. Top it with a bit of shredded cheese, a dollop of sour cream, sliced radishes, cilantro and diced avocado with a few wedges of lime on the side for a delicious whole meal in a bowl. 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil.
When you want something to warm up, what could be better than a crisp, fluffy baked potato? For me, it’ s a mashed stuffed potato studded with broccoli florets and crowned with a melted cheddar cheese topping. This is the dish you may want to eat on a chilly day: It’ s creamy, comforting and satisfying.
Vegan eaters can simply skip the feta and yogurt or swap in dairy free crumbled cheese and plain unsweetened coconut milk yogurt. Don’t be shy with the fresh cilantro and dill--the finished dish tastes fresh and bright--even in January.
Choose your own adventure with these noodles! They’ re delicious with peanut butter and tahini alike. Plus, you can use whatever frozen vegetables you have on hand and finish the dish off with any herbs still hanging out in your crisper.
If an easy-peasy, crunchy candy dipped in chocolate sounds like your kind of good time, wowza— have I got a deliciously simple treat for you. Honeycomb, which goes by myriad whimsical names, is made with just four ingredients— sugar, syrup, baking soda, and cream of tartar— or five if you count the water. Some believe it first appeared in the 1940 s, but others claim it showed...
In a lineup of classic Southern pies, banana cream pie wins first place for being literal sunshine in a pie dish. Cold pastry cream filling, fresh bananas, a flaky pie crust, all topped with dollops of fluffy whipped cream? It’s a recipe for smiles. But the best part about cold pies, like this banana cream pie, is that it’s the ideal make-ahead dessert. In fact, making this pie ahead is a key component to getting it right — the chilling time is as much of an ingredient as the bananas or cream.
(618) 351-5036