Three Southern Illinois providers to receive emergency rural health care grants

Three health care providers from Southern Illinois will receive American Rescue Plan funds.

U.S. Senators from Illinois, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced Monday that six health care providers in rural Illinois will receive a total of $3,190,300 to increase access to COVID-19 testing and vaccines, food assistance programs, and other services to improve community health outcomes, according to a United States Senate news release.

The funding comes from a new U.S. Department of Agriculture program created by the American Rescue Plan.

“Across Illinois, rural hospitals and health care providers are the backbone of their communities, providing essential access points to care and anchoring the local economy. Yet, many grapple with financial vulnerabilities that have only increased during the pandemic,” Durbin said. “That’s why Senator Duckworth and I worked to pass the American Rescue Plan, which created the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants program. This federal funding will improve access to critical health needs and benefit the long-term financial stability of rural health care providers.”

The Tri-State Food Bank Incorporated, in Johnson County, is one of the three Southern Illinois facilities set to receive funds.

They will receive $201,800 to purchase handling and transport equipment to improve rural communities' access to food.

This equipment includes electric forklifts and chargers, electric pallet jack and charger, pallet rack assembly, shrink wrap station, weigh scale, conveyor system assembly, guardrail assembly and a 53' trailer, according to the news release.

The equipment will ensure continued and improved services provided by Tri-State Food Bank Incorporated.

While the project is located in Vienna it serves Johnson, Hardin, Pope, Pulaski and Alexander counties.

This project will serve 35,771 people, according to the news release.

The project will strengthen nutritional assistance, help prepare for future pandemics and ensure continued services through the existing COIVD-19 pandemic.

Ferrell Hospital in Saline County is also set to receive funds.

A total of $869,500 will be used to convert 10 existing patient rooms that were constructed in 2020 to negative-pressure COVID treatment rooms, upgrade five existing semi-private rooms for COVID treatment, provide a new training room to adequately serve the present and future client base and renovate nurse support stations, according to the news release.

That project will improve the ventilation and isolation needed during pandemic situations.

Arrowleaf in Alexander County is the final Southern Illinois facility to receive funds.

Their $362,900 in funds is to be used to renovate the current community mental health center located in Cairo that serves the residents of Alexander and Pulaski counties.

Project renovations include roof, gutters, siding, windows, doors and parking lot, according to the news release.

Interior renovations include repairing walls, new flooring, lighting, restroom fixtures, mechanical system updates and converting open office cubical areas into closed private offices to meet Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act privacy requirements.

These rooms will be utilized for COVID testing areas.

COVID vaccination clinics will be held in the lobby area of the facility.

“Illinois’ rural healthcare providers are critical to extending reliable and accessible care to Illinoisans and providing jobs in communities—this support as part of the American Rescue Plan is needed and deserved,” Duckworth said. “Democrats intended for the American Rescue Plan to serve working families and by supporting healthcare access across our great state, we’re able to help do that.”

The three facilities that received funding are:

Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services in Ford County will receive $72,200

Illini Community Hospital Blessing Health System in Pike County will receive $891,500

Salem Township Hospital in Marion County will receive $792,400

