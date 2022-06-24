Three vie for sheriff position on Republican ticket in Union County

UNION COUNTY — Three Republicans - David Wilkins, Robert "Robbie" J. McGee and Bryan Watkins - are battling it out for a chance to represent the party in the race for Union County sheriff when the voting commences next Tuesday in Illinois' primary election.

The winner will take on Democrat Dale Foster, who is unopposed in the primary.

Wilkins, 50, is a native of Jonesboro and has lived there all his life. He is a 1989 graduate of Anna-Jonesboro High School and earned a general studies degree at Shawnee Community College with additional coursework at Southeastern Illinois College and Southern Illinois University. He went to police academy training at Belleville Area College (now Southwestern Illinois College).

Wilkins has served as Chief of Police in Jonesboro for the last 10 years.

"I was asked by the Republican party to run," he said. "My wife, some friends and I talked it over, and I prayed on it and decided to give it a try. There's nothing harder for me than bragging on myself. That's just not me."

Wilkins said he sports no agenda in this campaign.

"My No. 1 goal, if elected, is to work with the state's attorney, judges, and county commissioners to figure out a new way of policing with the new laws that will be going into effect Jan. 1 - laws that will weaken the powers of police and prosecutors."

Wilkins added that he simply wants to serve the public to the best of his ability.

"That's what I've been doing most of my life, which includes 25 years of law enforcement and two years as a first responder with an ambulance service," he said.

Wilkins and his wife, Elizabeth, have four children: Levi, Kennedy, Jacqueline and Madi.

McGee, 57, is a native of Makanda, but has resided in Alto Pass the last 26 years.

He graduated Carbondale Community High School in 1982. He presently serves as a sergeant in the Union County Sheriff's Office. He has held that position the last seven years. McGee previously worked (about 19 years) as a dispatcher and patrolman before his promotion.

"I never dreamed of running for sheriff. This is my first time," McGee said. "Law enforcement nationwide has gone downhill for the last several years. I'd like to make it better here in Union County. If elected, I would look for ways to boost morale within the department and I would be a hands-on sheriff. I wouldn't be behind my desk all day. I know there is a lot of paperwork involved with the job, but I would be out on the streets with my deputies as much as possible helping out."

McGee said low morale leads to lack of interest in jobs assigned.

"I would like to see the county be more proactive in fighting drug crimes and I would like to increase the number of deputies on the road at night, so there would have to be some reworking of shifts."

McGee added that if the community knows the work schedule of sheriff's department deputies, criminals do, too.

"There are changes that need to be made to make the department better," he said.

McGee has one son, Bryson.

Watkins, 47, is the youngest candidate for sheriff on the Republican ticket. He is a 1993 graduate of Anna-Jonesboro High School and completed his Associate of Arts degree at Shawnee Community College.

Watkins has worked 24 years in law enforcement, including the last three years as Chief of Police in Anna. He previously worked five years as an investigations officer and the other 16 years as a patrolman and assistant chief.

"I've collected a lot of tools of the trade over the years and have excelled in investigative matters and management," Watkins said. "If elected, I could take my skillset and knowledge to a larger venue than the City of Anna - the sheriff's office."

Watkins said he is more than qualified for the job, adding over 200 hours of supervisory training through the state to go along with his experience as police chief and investigator.

"I want to form a more cohesive bond between the sheriff's office and other departments within the county," Watkins said. "And I want to get morale increased. Mainly, I want to provide better service to the residents of the county. I believe my leadership skills and professional background make me the right man for the job."

Watkins, who has been a member of the Southern Illinois Child Death Investigations Task Force since 2014, said he preferred not to divulge information about his family in a public forum.

