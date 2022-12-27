Tips from Southern Illinois experts | How to make your New Year's resolutions stick

According to a recent study, nearly 40% of Americans set New Year’s resolutions, but only about 9% of them keep them for any length of time. In fact, nearly a quarter of people who set resolutions give up on them in the first week.

How then are we supposed to make 2023 a better year? Perhaps the answer lies within the way we approach resolutions, said Brian Croft, director of Southern Illinois University’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center.

“The idea of a New Year’s resolution is that I want to change, which sort of implies that something is wrong,” explained Brian Croft, director of Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Touch of Nature Outdoor Education Center. “Instead of asking, ‘what do I want to change?’ It’s better to look at what will make you happy.”

Croft said changes should be about the "why" and not necessarily the "what." Once you figure out why, he said, put your focus toward that achievment. He used a popular New Year’s resolution – weight loss – as an example.

“It is not just about losing weight, instead it is about wanting to be healthy and so how can you make sustainable structures to be healthy,” he explained. “Why do we want to be healthy? Like why do we want to lose weight? We want to lose weight so that we feel good about ourselves. We need to not care about the number on the scale, but instead, we want to be able to play with our kids and not get tired or achieve something else. Really it's focusing not necessarily what are you going to change, but why do you want to change.”

Success with resolutions is easier with support from others, said Russell Williams, director of EThOs Small Business Incubator, Coworking Spaces, Training and Development in Marion. It is a habit which allows the success of one person to lead to the success of others.

“I think that personal growth can really go faster and can be stronger when you tap into your resources and when you tap into those that are connected around you,” he said. “Mentorship is a great avenue for that. You don’t have to be a business owner to lean into someone you really respect.”

To make the connections, Williams suggested working with someone whom you admire.

“Reach out to somebody whom you respect and spend some time with them,” urged Williams. “Buy them breakfast, get on the phone with them and send text messages back and forth to answer questions that you may have been stuck on for a long time.”

Regardless of success with resolutions, one key may be giving yourself room and understanding.

“Don’t be so hard on yourself,” said exercise and nutrition coach Shawna Wyant of Muscle Mama Fitness in Herrin. “If you are on a diet and decide to have a brownie, that doesn’t mean you have cheated. It doesn’t mean you’ve failed as long as you keep going – going right back to the new habit.”

Wyant said not giving up on resolutions in the first week is a form of success in itself.

“My advice is to just stick with it; it is going to take your brain and body awhile to readjust to a new habit, but, when you think about it, that’s all human nature is – one habit right after another,” she said. “It takes 28 days to create a habit and that’s why it is so hard when you start a new diet, exercise routine or lifestyle change to stick with it, because it literally will take your brain 28 days to realize that there is a new habit.”