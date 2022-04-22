'Top Dog' in Southern Illinois is in the canine cleaning business

It could be said that Tracy Fenton is the top dog when it comes to canine cleanliness. After all, Fenton is the entrepreneur behind a growing collection of self-service dog wash stations across the region.

Fenton established the first Pampered Paws Pet Wash in Du Quoin four years ago after his daughter Hope, a veterinary science student at the University of Illinois, had seen a similar facility. Knowing the fondness people have for the pets and remembering his own difficulties in trying to wash a dog in a residential bathtub, he “got his feet wet” in the dog washing business.

Now, Pampered Paws Pet Wash units also can be found in Benton, Christopher, Fairfield, Herrin, Marion and Sparta. Fenton said he has plans to open “three to five more” each year, with a couple more to be unveiled this summer.

Most of stations feature a single self-service bay enclosed in glass – almost like a small, contained version of a car wash. (The Marion facility features two bays.) The units, which are manufactured in Rockford, Illinois, are heated and cooled and offer a variety of soaps, shampoos and more.

“They’ve got six different soaps, a flea and tick preventative, a condition, pet deodorizer and a disinfectant spray to be used on the walls and around the washtub area,” he explained.

The units also feature a vacuum and unheated blow dryer. A 20 minutes wash session is $15.

He said people like ergonomic the design of the wash stations as well as the cleanliness.

“As we grow older, trying to bend over the bathroom tub to wash a dog is tough. I remember being about to pass out when I stood up because I was bent over the tub,” Fenton said, adding the stations include stand-up tubs. “I think more important is all of the hair that gets all over the place,”

Fenton explained that Pampered Paws units are cleaned once – and sometimes, twice – daily.

“I think that Sasquatch bathes in the one in Du Quoin every Saturday; there’s red hair everywhere.” He continued, “It’s amazing how much hair these dogs produce.”

The Pampered Paw Pet Washes have become so popular with dog lovers, some have called Fenton asking for a facility in their community. Before building a new unit, Fenton said he completes a market analysis and tries to find an ideal location. For most of his bays, he said he leases a corner of a parking lot from a local business. In each new city, owners have made the washes part of their canine care routine.

“People love their animals and these have been very welcome,” he said.

Fenton said he expected the wash stations to attract local pooches, but he added he has been taken aback by the popularity of the units.

“I didn’t think people were going to travel for them, but we have people driving 15 or 20 miles to wash their dogs. It’s surprising and good for us,” he said.

