Touring musicians see their year of work disintegrate before their eyes as COVID-19 spreads

CARBONDALE — Local gigging musicians aren’t the only ones feeling the hurt of bar closures and social distancing amid COVID-19 concerns. Touring bands may have lost as much as a half a year’s income because of the pandemic.

+2 Quarantine blues: Southern Illinois entertainers host virtual shows Around the region, a growing number of venues and entertainers are putting together virtual events to entertain those of us stuck at home, and to raise money for those in the entertainment industry currently in a lurch.

Max Senteney, of Carbondale, plays drums for national touring act The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band. This is Max’s primary bread and butter throughout the year. He said in an email that because of pandemic-related closures, the band may have lost as much as $100,000 in revenue. Seventeen gigs in March were called off or postponed. A short run of European dates were canceled. The Juke Joint Festival in Clarksdale, Mississippi was also canceled, as was a recording gig in Nashville.

“It’s a mess,” Senteney wrote.

He said it made a challenging career even more so.

“It’s really tough to make money in the music industry these days. Unless you have a song in a Pepsi commercial, touring around to play live shows and sell merchandise is the number one way to pay the bills,” he wrote, adding that without this revenue, there’s not a lot coming in.

“We have easily missed out on over $20,000 of gross income already. If we can’t play again until July or August, it’ll be over $100,000,” Senteney wrote.