Touring musicians see their year of work disintegrate before their eyes as COVID-19 spreads

CARBONDALE — Local gigging musicians aren’t the only ones feeling the hurt of bar closures and social distancing amid COVID-19 concerns. Touring bands may have lost as much as a half a year’s income because of the pandemic.
Around the region, a growing number of venues and entertainers are putting together virtual events to entertain those of us stuck at home, and to raise money for those in the entertainment industry currently in a lurch.
Max Senteney, of Carbondale, plays drums for national touring act The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band. This is Max’s primary bread and butter throughout the year. He said in an email that because of pandemic-related closures, the band may have lost as much as $100,000 in revenue. Seventeen gigs in March were called off or postponed. A short run of European dates were canceled. The Juke Joint Festival in Clarksdale, Mississippi was also canceled, as was a recording gig in Nashville.
“It’s a mess,” Senteney wrote.
He said it made a challenging career even more so.
“It’s really tough to make money in the music industry these days. Unless you have a song in a Pepsi commercial, touring around to play live shows and sell merchandise is the number one way to pay the bills,” he wrote, adding that without this revenue, there’s not a lot coming in.
“We have easily missed out on over $20,000 of gross income already. If we can’t play again until July or August, it’ll be over $100,000,” Senteney wrote.
He said luckily the band has some savings to help keep themselves and their employees paid for at least a little while. Still, he noted that not all professional touring bands have that safety net.
This drove the band to sign up for a service some fans have been requesting for a while, a Patreon page. Senteney said Patreon is similar to a crowdfunding page like GoFundMe, but instead of being a one-time fundraiser, it allows fans of an artist to sign up for regular contributions in exchange for exclusive content.
Senteney wrote this can mean “everything from one or five dollars a month for basic access to the Patreon online stream, featuring live Q&As, behind the scenes content and exclusive videos. Or higher tiers from fifty to two hundred fifty dollars a month where fans will receive signed memorabilia or even have dinner with the band.”
This isn’t the only example of musicians getting creative to make ends meet. Some locals have taken to online shows with a suggested donation. Some have also done this in an effort to support local, out-of-work service industry workers, like the Closed Mic Night event earlier this week, meant to raise money for Tres Hombres' currently out-of-work bartenders.
Senteney said he and the Big Damn Band aren’t the only performers and artists in this boat. But, the best way to support them is to buy direct from them anything a person can.
“The best to support any artist is to buy their art,” Senteney said. In this case, he said, go buy some records.
“You’ll need something new to listen to anyway while you’re stuck in the house for weeks on end,” he said. Concert tickets for shows later in the year aren’t a bad idea, either, he said, noting that if they get canceled, refunds will be offered.
