Tracing the origins of Southern Illinois' most prolific meme: The Christmas Possum

“I was trying to get the epitome of Southern Illinois,” Stenhaug said of the design.

He created what, for some, has become a favorite sign of the season — the image of a possum, Photoshopped with a cigarette dangling from its jaws, Santa hat tilted on his crown and a Pabst beer in-paw, grinning for the camera in front of his snowy junkyard paradise. Atop the image is the phrase “Happy Holidays! From Southern Illinois.”

“She loved it,” he said of his mom getting her custom Christmas Card nine years ago — in fact, he said, it hasn't left her fridge since.

“That’s a Southern Illinois possum in his native environment,” DeNeal said of the image. “(He’s) wishing the rest of the world was having as much fun as he is.”

DeNeal said it was heartening to see his art transform and grow beyond the bounds of song. While the image is certainly humorous, particularly when contrasted against the song it’s based on, DeNeal said there’s nothing mocking or snide about the meme.

“The possum is genuine — he’s not being ironic or sarcastic I think,” DeNeal said before later adding, “it’s not going for cheap shots of any sort.”