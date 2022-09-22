Traffic Safety Days in Marion teaches Southern Illinois students about safe driving

MARION — Elijah Baltzell, a student of Frankfort Community High School in West Frankfort, drove a golf cart while wearing goggles to simulate driving drunk on Thursday morning during Traffic Safety Days at The Pavilion in Marion.

“It’s super dizzy. I really understand when you can’t see stuff at all,” Elijah said. “I had a hard time with the depth.”

Elijah has a driving permit and is in Driver’s Ed classes at the high school.

Elijah learned about being on the road with semis and where their blind spots are.

Matt Hampleman, one of the teachers with the 80 students from West Frankfort, said Traffic Safety Days reinforces what the students are taught in class.

“This is an opportunity to bring all the kids together and to make them safer drivers,” Hampleman said.

In another area of The Pavilion, Christopher “Joey” Watson of Illinois State Police taught students about Scott’s Law, also known as the Move Over Law. That law requires drivers to move over when there is an emergency vehicle oncoming.

Watson showed students a couple pictures of work zone accidents and asked them questions about the pictures.

“How do you hit a truck with yellow blinking lights?” Watson asked. “You’re on your cell phone.”

He also gave them examples of accidents that happened along Interstate 57 near West Frankfort.

He asked students to list four of the six vehicles that require you to pull over. It took several tries before one student could name four of them. Those types of vehicles are police, fire, EMS, construction workers, tow trucks or wreckers, and an individual stopped on the road.

Paul Martin of the Williamson County Farm Bureau taught students about driving with slow-moving agricultural vehicles.

“The last thing a farmer wants to do is to hold you up. Please be patient when driving behind farm vehicles,” Martin said.

Bill Ecker, one of the organizers of the event, said this is the first in-person event since February of 2020. They will educate 1,794 students from 29 high schools during the week-long event, as well as a good number of homeschoolers.

He added that homeschoolers are welcome to attend the event.

Williamson County Traffic Safety Days started 13 years ago. It includes stations on Street Smart driving, work zones, the Seat Belt Convincer, No Zone Display about blind spots for semi drivers, drunk driving, distracted driving and Operation Lifesaver, and sharing the road with agricultural vehicles.

Traffic Safety Days continue through Friday at the Pavilion in Marion.