Tragic fire strikes same day a Zeigler family buries a loved one; Saturday fundraiser planned

ZEIGLER – On the same day he laid to rest his wife, Bobby Harris came home from her funeral to find their house in flames.

Briana Harris, 33 of Zeigler, was laid to rest by her husband, Bobby Harris, and her three young kids on Saturday, Nov. 27, after dying from stomach cancer on Nov. 20.

Later that day their house caught fire, and the community has been rallying behind the grieving family since.

“What everyone has done for us since the house fire is simply unbelievable,” Bobby Harris said. “I can't help but to think about conversations my daughter and I had some weeks ago when she was learning about what makes up a community in school. The one thing that truly defines what a community is are the people. Everyone coming together like you have to help us out, that's what a community truly is.”

Fundraising efforts

Around the time of her initial cancer diagnosis, a family friend started a GoFundMe page for the Harris family to help supplement the loss of income and pay for medical bills.

The GoFundMe has had a resurgence since the fire. The community had raised $24,390 of the $25,000 goals across 430 donations.

People can donate to the GoFundMe here.

Friends have also started selling car decals and shirts to help raise addition funds.

On Saturday, Dec. 4, from 11:00 a.m. till 4:00 p.m. a #fightwithbriana chili diner will be held both honor Briana and help offset the cost of the repairs.

Tickets to the event cost $10, according to Caldwell.

There will be both food, music and a silent auction for a firearm. Silent auction tickets cost $20, according to Caldwell.

The cancer diagnosis

On March 26, 2020, Briana Harris went to the doctor with her mother, Vickie Caldwell, thinking she was having issues with gastroesophageal reflux disease but she left with a stage four stomach cancer diagnosis.

“I was devastated,” Caldwell said. “It was me and her that went to the doctor’s office that day and that’s when we found out. We were both crying and she said ‘I’m not giving up. I’m going to fight this.’”

Despite the diagnosis, she continued to have this glow about her, Caldwell said. Especially when she was with her kids, Makinley, 9, and twins Mason and Michael, 5.

“Even when she was sick she was still a good mom. Always telling her kids that she loved them. She had a nickname for her daughter McKinley. She called her Sister Sue. They were really close. She had a good relationship with all three kids. Even though she wasn’t feeling 100% she still told them every day she loved them," she said.

Briana had gone through several round of chemo over the years starting in St. Louis and then continuing them closer to home.

By her side

Shortly before she died, she had a month long stay in Barnes-Jewish Hospital, where she received five rounds of radiation, Caldwell said.

The cancer was spreading and Briana now had tumors behind one of her eyes, on her neck and on her spin.

Briana had even gone completely blind while these were being treated.

Despite this, Caldwell said she still expected her to live beyond the New Year as the radiation can take two weeks to start to show a difference and she was already gaining her eyesight back.

After returning home from the hospital Briana started to take a turn for the worse. She wasn’t eating or drinking and she was having trouble sleeping.

The morning of Nov. 20, Briana was talking to her family after having not slept in four days, Caldwell said.

Bobby Harris and the kids had gone to the store while Caldwell said at home with Briana. The two chatted until Briana mentioned she was tired and Caldwell encouraged her to go to sleep. She never woke up, Caldwell said.

After the family tried to wake her up that day, they called the nurse. They knew she could pass at any time.

Bobby Harris, Caldwell and a few others stayed by Briana’s side until she died.

Caldwell held her hand until the last breath.

“I love her. We all love here, but it’s a different bond between a mother and a daughter,” Caldwell said. “A special bond. She knew how much she meant to me. She was a special girl. She was one of a kind.”

'Every step of this battle'

Less than a week passed and the family gathered to celebrate Thanksgiving while still mourning the loss of Briana.

“That was really hard that day,” Caldwell said. “I was waiting for her to walk in the door and that didn’t happen. It’s hard adjusting for the first holiday. I know Christmas is going to be even harder because it was always for her kids. That’s what Christmas always meant for her.”

The following weekend, the family buried her and gathered for food at Zeigler Eagle. There, Caldwell said she was told by a lady at her door that Bobby and Briana’s house was on fire.

The Zeigler Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after 2:52 p.m. on Saturday, the fire department said. No one was injured, but two dogs were rescued from the fire and are expected to make a full recovery.

Most of the house only received smoke damage, but the kitchen has been totaled, Caldwell said.

Bobby Harris has taken to Facebook to grieve has he works his way through both of these tragedies.

“I just want to tell you how much I love you,” Bobby Harris wrote. “To let you know again how proud I am of you for how strong you were during every step of this battle. I know you're looking down on the kids and I right now. I'm doing my best, but it's so hard without you. You are my best friend. I am so blessed to have had the time that we had together, but wish that we had so much more.”

Despite the pain of losing a wife, a mom and a daughter the family has been able to remain hopefully throughout the grieving process with the community’s support.

“I was in denial at first after she passed. I didn’t want to accept that she was gone. Then that Sunday my heart was at peace because I knew her heart was at peace and she wasn’t hurting anymore.”

