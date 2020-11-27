Train strikes empty car in downtown Carbondale

A Canadian National train hit an empty car that was stuck on the railroad tracks Wednesday evening in downtown Carbondale. No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

According to a news release from Carbondale Police Department, officers responded to the Main Street crossing just before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police said someone had mistakenly driven a car onto the railroad tracks north from Main Street, and their car had become stuck.

The driver was moved to safety and Carbondale officers informed Canadian National Railroad of the situation. Police tried to move the car with a tow truck but were unsuccessful.

A short time later, a northbound Canadian National train struck the car because it didn't have time to stop. The vehicle was damaged significantly, police said. The railroad crossings were closed for about an hour. No injuries were reported.

— The Southern

