Traxx in Carbondale to shut down for a week following 14 violations

CARBONDALE — Traxx in Carbondale is closed through this Friday following several violations and much debate by the City Council.

Prior to the Carbondale City Council meeting on April 12, the Local Liquor Control Commission met to discuss the punishment for Traxx relating to 14 violations surrounding an incident involving an 18-year-old.

Brittany Holloway, 18, told Analisa Parker, assistant city attorney, in an interview that she got into Traxx on multiple occasions and convinced individuals who had stamps, which meant they were old enough to drink, to buy alcohol for her, according to Parker.

Through various interviews, hearings and investigations the city accused Traxx of seven days’ worth of violations.

Each day Traxx was charged with allowing a patron to enter the licensed establishment without an acceptable form of identification and failing to verify all persons on the premises in possession of alcohol were 21 or older, according to the Citation and Notice of Continued Hearing document.

Each set of two citations occurred on one of the following days last year: Aug. 27, Aug. 28, Sept. 2, Sept. 5, Sept. 5, Sept. 11 and Sept. 25.

In order to support their case, the city provided 20 exhibits including photos and videos of the patron at the premises consuming alcohol, bank records, previous citations, the licensee’s liquor license and the transcript of the interview with the patron.

Bryan Woodruff pleaded guilty to the violations of behalf of Traxx at approximately 3 p.m. on Feb. 24.

Woodruff and Traxx’s lawyer, Webb Smith, appeared alongside Parker for the Commission to approve or deny the hearings officer report and to approve, deny or modify their recommendations for the penalty.

The hearing officer’s recommended a $1,200 fine for each day a violation occurred, totaling $8,400 and a 10-day suspension of their liquor license.

However, many commissioners including Adam Loos and Jeff Doherty said they believed the fine was excessive.

“The hearing officer’s recommendation, quite honestly, seems rather extreme,” Doherty said. “I've been kind of around for a while. I don't remember ever fining somebody that much for a violation before the liquor control commission, even though this has 14 counts on it. Some are of the ... same day since situation. So that just seems rather extreme to me.”

While Loos said he certainly doesn’t think bars should be given a free pass, he does think this sort of incident is bound to happen everywhere, he said.

“I think if you go into just about any bar ever, you'll find someone under 21 with alcohol on their hand,” Loos said. “I think there ought to be a basic understanding that when you're operating a bar, it's impossible to keep liquor out of the hands of people who are under 21 if people who are under 21, are allowed to get in. And so if people are doing their best in good faith, you know, we need to understand that sometimes it's going to happen. We don't need to be so vicious about it.”

Prompted by a question from Loos about why this one was investigated, Parker said that Holloway’s mother had called and ask that Traxx be investigated for these incidents following Holloway getting in a vehicle crash driving home under the influence one night.

Another issue the commission had with the investigation was the six and a half months it took for the case to come before the commission.

However, Parker explained timeliness issue.

“This case took a bit longer because there was already a case going on with Traxx that was going through the system that was being looked into,” Parker said. “It was a matter of calling everyone, speaking to everyone, then getting them in-person to do interviews and then moving forward with that. Then I think also at some point, it did get continued, and that also pushes things back as well.”

Commissioner Tom Grant pointed out that none of the bartenders actually served alcohol directly to Holloway.

Grant asked if charges had been brought against Holloway for pretending to be something she wasn’t or the individuals who actually bought her the alcohol.

“There are current pending charges for her having been served at the bar,” Parker responded. “We do not know the names of any individuals who purchased alcohol for her ..."

Since this incident Traxx has put in place multiple methods of mitigation, Smith told the Commission.

“We have put in some mitigating factors,” Smith said. “We've gone to one less day a week in operation so we can concentrate staff. They are now placing wristbands on people 21 and over instead of stamping so that the stamps can’t be rolled. They did purchase and have implemented the use of the scanner for scanning IDs.”

Other methods have also been introduced like a large sign saying all laws are to be followed and the firing of a bouncer who let Holloway in when they knew her age.

“We are trying our best to keep Traxx a safe place,” Woodruff said. “I've been running bars ... Side Traxx, and now Traxx for almost 20 years. We've always been a place trying to work with the city, trying to follow the rules, doing our best to keep everybody following the rules and trying to provide a safe place where students go.”

Following Woodruff’s statement and other minor discussions, the commission voted unanimously to approve the report and all but Ginger Rye-Sanders voted to modify the penalties.

Traxx was tasked with paying a total of $1,200 in fines and having their license suspended through April 22.

