Trooper injured after ISP squad car hit while assisting motorist on I-57 in Jefferson County

An Illinois State Police trooper was treated at a Southern Illinois hospital on Tuesday after his squad car was hit by a passing motorist.

According to a news release from ISP, the trooper stopped just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at milepost 87 on Interstate 57 southbound in Jefferson County to help a motorist who had slid off the road and into the median due to winter weather conditions. The trooper parked behind the stuck vehicle and stopped at the edge of the left lane with the squad car's emergency lights activated to assist with directing traffic to the right.

At 9:09 a.m., while the trooper was in his squad car, a pickup truck crashed into the rear of the trooper's car. The trooper was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the release.

The pickup driver, Chuong V. Nguyen, 54, of Milledgeville, Georgia, was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash and failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle (the Move Over Law). Neither Nguyen nor his passenger were injured in the crash, police said.

All lanes of I-57 southbound were closed for about 10 minutes after the crash and the passing lane was closed for about 50 minutes for crash investigation and cleanup, ISP said in the release.

ISP did not identify the trooper who was involved.

