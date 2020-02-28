Trump picks Ratcliffe, a Carbondale High grad, to be top intelligence official again

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday picked Rep. John Ratcliffe again to be the nation's top intelligence official, overseeing the the 17 U.S. spy agencies that the president has repeatedly scorned.

Ratcliffe has childhood ties to Southern Illinois, and is a 1983 graduate of Carbondale High School.

The president earlier nominated the two-term Republican congressman from Texas to be the new director of national intelligence. But in early August, Trump abruptly withdrew his name amid growing questions about Ratcliffe's qualifications for the job. Democrats and Republicans criticized him for having little experience in the field of intelligence.

"John is an outstanding man of great talent!" Trump said in announcing his choice in a tweet.

If confirmed by the Senate, Ratcliffe would replace Richard Grenell, a Trump loyalist who is currently serving as acting national intelligence director while keeping his title as U.S. ambassador to Germany.

Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, told The Southern Illinoisan on Friday that he has developed a close friendship with Ratcliffe, now of Texas, and a fellow congressman.