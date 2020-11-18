Turkey Day plans may be smaller, but turkey sales in Southern Illinois are up

MURPHYSBORO — COVID-19 may have dashed big holiday plans, but it hasn’t dampened turkey sales. In fact, it’s given some Southern Illinois businesses a big boost.

“They’re buying turkeys like crazy,” Patty Welten, co-owner of Pat’s BBQ in Murphysboro, said. She and her father have been smoking turkeys for customers for more than two decades, and she said this year they have about 140 orders — up from their yearly average of 40. Welten said she believes turkey sales are up because fewer people are relying on mom or dad or grandma or grandpa to do the cooking.

Because of surging COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations across the state, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday announced the entire state would enter Tier 3 mitigation levels on Friday. He asked people to stay home as much as possible and to avoid gatherings of any size — which means Thanksgiving, too. Some have balked at the guidance given by experts and scientists, while others have made plans for downsized, at-home celebrations.

The boost isn’t limited to just Pat’s, though. Other local turkey sellers said at the very least, turkey sales and preorders haven’t dipped.