Tuskegee Next: Pilots live the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen

When the Tuskegee Next Foundation was looking for a way to give back to the communities that train Tuskegee Next cadets to be pilots, board member Rona Fourte knew who to call in Carbondale. Her friend Linda Baker is a professor with the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University who focuses on expanding access to quality health care.

The conversation resulted in Tuskegee Next Foundation and The Will Group donating 10,000 N95 masks and hand sanitizer to Southern Illinois Healthcare for their use and to be distributed to other agencies in Southern Illinois.

The donation was delivered to Carbondale in two small planes flown by graduates of the Tuskegee Next Program. Marcellus Freeman of Chicago flew the first plane with volunteer pilot Logan Arlis. He is a member of the class of 2015. Jessica Vargas of Villa Park, a member of the Tuskegee Next class of 2019, flew the second plane with volunteer pilot Paul Kirmis.

The Tuskegee Next Program honors the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen and trains at-risk and minority youth for careers in aviation. The Tuskegee Airmen were dedicated, determined young men who enlisted to become America’s first Black military airmen at a time when they were thought to be inferior because of their race.