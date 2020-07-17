Tuskegee Next: Pilots live the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen

When the Tuskegee Next Foundation was looking for a way to give back to the communities that train Tuskegee Next cadets to be pilots, board member Rona Fourte knew who to call in Carbondale. Her friend Linda Baker is a professor with the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University who focuses on expanding access to quality health care.
The conversation resulted in Tuskegee Next Foundation and The Will Group donating 10,000 N95 masks and hand sanitizer to Southern Illinois Healthcare for their use and to be distributed to other agencies in Southern Illinois.
The donation was delivered to Carbondale in two small planes flown by graduates of the Tuskegee Next Program. Marcellus Freeman of Chicago flew the first plane with volunteer pilot Logan Arlis. He is a member of the class of 2015. Jessica Vargas of Villa Park, a member of the Tuskegee Next class of 2019, flew the second plane with volunteer pilot Paul Kirmis.
The Tuskegee Next Program honors the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen and trains at-risk and minority youth for careers in aviation. The Tuskegee Airmen were dedicated, determined young men who enlisted to become America’s first Black military airmen at a time when they were thought to be inferior because of their race.
“Look at the Tuskegee Airmen. They gave so much for their country, African Americans and my generation. They had to deal with segregation and not being given the same rights as their White counterparts,” Freeman said.
He added that they flew “hand-me-down” planes, often riddled with bullet holes from other skirmishes.
Freeman said he feels honored to have opportunities and career choices they did not have. His goal is to become a pilot for a law enforcement agency or the FBI. He holds a degree from Saint Louis University. He is training as a flight instructor, so he can help train future classes of Tuskegee Next cadets.
Freeman also understands how important the donation of masks will be to SIH. He works as a security guard at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.
“I’ve seen how bad COVID-19 is and how bad it can get. I know the importance of masks,” Freeman said.
At one point all of the hospital’s 70 intensive care beds were filled by COVID patients. They lost as many at 30 patients in one day.
Fourte said career-focused educational opportunities for at-risk youth are part of the recipe for reducing crime. Tuskegee Next does that for youth interested in aviation. The program provides mentors and builds confidence in its cadets that lead them to success in a variety of fields.
“None of us get to where we are going by ourselves. It takes motivation and instruction to get us there,” Kirmis, who is also a flight instructor and mentor, said.
Vargas had never flown the type of plane they were in Thursday. Kirmis said they treated it as a training flight. She asked questions and he gave her guidance. He said she is a skilled pilot and flew the plane with ease, including dropping through the clouds to land at an unfamiliar airport.
Vargas has been a pilot for about a year. She will be a freshman this fall at Embry–Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, where she will study aeronautical science.
She said Tuskegee Next graduates are expected to give back to their communities and the program. She is currently teaching. “I love to see a student’s process and see ‘now I get it’ moments,” she said. “It’s all a cycle. I am thankful to be part of that cycle.”
For more information about Tuskegee Next, visit their website, www.tuskegeenext.org.
