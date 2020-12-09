TV show documents SIU producing vital COVID-19 testing component

“I literally ran over to the lab and asked Scott if I could document what they were doing,” he said.

After getting the OK, Wendt jumped into action, visiting the labs several times per week, gathering footage, arranging interviews and trying to figure out ways to best tell the story.

“Eventually, I decided it made sense to aim for a 30-minute program for public television,” he said. “I knew the heroic efforts by faculty, students, staff and volunteers had to be documented. COVID-19 is the biggest event of the 21st century, and SIU was doing something about it. The state, the country and the world should get to see how we helped fight the coronavirus.”

Along with Wendt, SIU Edwardsville student Jakob Ruffner provided location sound and assisted with editing the piece. Alex Quinn, a recent SIU alumnus, created most of the graphics while Mark St. George of the WSIU-TV Broadcasting Service provided some creative consultation. Gary Mausey of SIU’s Plant Service Operations also provided some drone cinematography.