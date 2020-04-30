Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Jackson County

The Jackson County Health Department announced Thursday that two more individuals have died from COVID-19.
A news release from that department said one was a male in his 80s, the other was a female in her 80s. To date, nine Jackson County residents have now died from COVID-19.
The health department was also notified of 14 more individuals in the county confirmed to have COVID-19, the release states, all of which are believed to have acquired the disease through either local contact with known cases, or through transmission in the community. They are all being placed in isolation.
The release stated that most Jackson County residents who have tested positive within the past week are tied to outbreaks at workplaces outside of the county.
To date, there have been 112 laboratory-confirmed cases in Jackson County, according to the health department, and 38 have been released from isolation.
— The Southern
Coming together while we're apart: Southern Illinoisans show support, love from a distance
Hands of Hope BBQ
Hands of Hope BBQ
Driving by to say 'Hello'
Driving by to say 'Hello'
Painting hope
‘One of a kind’: Mound City community celebrates the life of Bob Winding from afar amid coronavirus pandemic
‘One of a kind’: Mound City community celebrates the life of Bob Winding from afar amid coronavirus pandemic
‘One of a kind’: Mound City community celebrates the life of Bob Winding from afar amid coronavirus pandemic
Happy birthday
Happy birthday
HRMC community donation program
HRMC community donation program
Sewing warriors
Sewing warriors
Handing out food at SIU
Handing out food at SIU
We're going on a bear hunt
Carbondale schools fill food-gap amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale schools fill food-gap amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale schools fill food-gap amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Carbondale schools fill food-gap amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Harrisburg City Council on Tuesday will consider a proposal that would extend city permission to retail establishments to open to in-store customers, in direct opposition to the stay-home order Gov. Pritzker extended to May 30.
After initially reporting a small COVID-19 outbreak at an immigration detention center in Southern Illinois in early April, county officials and the health department have clammed up about the spread of the virus inside the facility, even as advocates say detainees have been left in the dark and are fearful for their lives.