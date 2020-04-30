Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Jackson County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Jackson County Health Department announced Thursday that two more individuals have died from COVID-19.

A news release from that department said one was a male in his 80s, the other was a female in her 80s. To date, nine Jackson County residents have now died from COVID-19.

The health department was also notified of 14 more individuals in the county confirmed to have COVID-19, the release states, all of which are believed to have acquired the disease through either local contact with known cases, or through transmission in the community. They are all being placed in isolation.

The release stated that most Jackson County residents who have tested positive within the past week are tied to outbreaks at workplaces outside of the county.

To date, there have been 112 laboratory-confirmed cases in Jackson County, according to the health department, and 38 have been released from isolation.

— The Southern

Coming together while we're apart: Southern Illinoisans show support, love from a distance