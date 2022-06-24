Two arrested after death of 3-year-old girl from Carbondale

Two people from Carbondale have been arrested under accusations of child endangerment following a joint law enforcement investigation.

Illinois State Police agents arrested Isaac Hill, 45, and Katrina S. Simelton, 41, both of Carbondale, on Friday according to a news release from the Illinois State Police.

The arrest follows Thursday’s completion of an autopsy conducted in Bloomington to determine the cause of death of a 3-year-old girl earlier this year. Child endangerment is a Class 3 felony.

On Wednesday, Carbondale police requested an investigation by the Illinois State Police into the death.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was notified of the investigation, which was a joint effort of the Illinois State Police, Carbondale Police Department, DCFS, the Jackson County State’s Attorney and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.

Hill and Simelton are being held in the Jackson County Jail on $250,000 bond.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0