Two dead in traffic crash in Williamson County

A Carterville man, 82, and a Royalton woman, 32, are dead after a traffic crash on Thursday afternoon in Carterville.
According to a news release from the Williamson County Coroner, Mike "Junior" Burke, the crash occurred around 1:40 p.m., Thursday, at 2588 Herrin Road in rural Carterville.
The release states that the car driven by the Carterville man was eastbound when his vehicle appears to have crossed the center line and struck the vehicle driven by the Royalton woman head on. A third vehicle travelling westbound struck the car driven by the Royalton woman, resulting in her car catching fire.
Williamson County Coroner Burke pronounced both the Carterville man and the Royalton woman dead at the scene of the multi-vehicle crash.
No further information is available pending notification of families.
The crash remains under investigation by the Williamson County Coroner’s Office, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois State Police Crash Reconstructionists.
— The Southern