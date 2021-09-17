Two fundraisers Sept. 24 will benefit Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois

Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois will benefit from two events planned for Sept. 24.
The club will host the inaugural Blue Jeans for Blue Doors at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Touch of Nature Center. The casual event will be outdoors at Freeberg Hall and was planned to coincide with the club’s 17th anniversary and start of its annual campaign.
“Our colors are blue and white. Boys and Girls Club uses blue doors as a symbol of a safe place that provides opportunities,” Carpenter said.
Dinner will be served off the grill. Sodas, domestic and craft beer, wine, and the signature drink of the evening, “The Blue Door,” will be available for purchase. Carpenter said tents will surround the hall’s patio to provide space for individual groups to socially distance.
Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois will present four awards during the evening’s festivities: VIB (Very Important Business) Partner of the Year, Blue Door, Outstanding Board Member of the Year and the John Cherry Heart and Soul Award.
Tickets are still available and are $45 each.
Entertainment for the evening will include music by Miranda Willmore and her band U-Foria. Willmore gained national attention after a video of her singing Happy Birthday at Cracker Barrell went viral. U-foria is a high energy band, based in Southern Illinois.
People are also reading…
Drawings will be held at the event for two packages, a Traeger Grill Package valued at more than $1,000 and a Wine and Dine Southern Illinois Package valued at more than $500. The winners do not have to be present.
Tickets for the drawing are $10 each or three for $20. Tickets may be purchased at Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois Administrative Offices located at 101 S Lewis Lane or online at BGCSI.ORG/BJ4BD. All proceeds will go to the club.
Marion Elks Club will host a concert by Dr. Zhivagas also on Sept. 24 at their Lake of Egypt Property.
Tickets are a $10 non-refundable donation and can be purchased through EventBrite at https://marionelksdrz.eventbrite.com or at Marion Elks Lodge, 204 S. Market St.; Pyramid Acres Marina, 12057 Marina Road; Black Diamond Harley Davidson; and Marion Campground and RV Park, all in Marion. They also can be purchased at Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois administrative offices in Carbondale.
Round trip transportation to and from the lake from Marion can be purchased for a non-refundable donation of $10. The shuttle will run from the First Baptist Church at 401 W. Union St. Shuttle service will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Food trucks and beverages will be available on site. No outside coolers will be permitted. Most vendors will be cash only.
All proceeds from the concert will go toward opening the new Marion club site.
“They’re hoping to raise $20,000,” Carpenter said.
The club is finishing final details on the renovation of the Marion site. Carpenter said they are less than $57,000 from their fundraising goal for Marion.
“We feel pretty confident we will be able to do this and open our doors in October,” she said.
Carpenter added that she is really proud of the people who worked to get this site open, especially during a pandemic.
“People have worked so hard and we’re so close,” she said.
Anyone who is interested in supporting the club as a whole or the Marion site is asked to contact the club’s administrators. Donations can be made at bgcsi.org.
Look Back: The Southern's 2021 Player of the Year spring season recipients
Prep Baseball Player of the Year | Harrisburg's Javier Beal
Javier Beal is the real deal.
The Harrisburg product has been since his freshman year, according to Bulldogs baseball coach Jay Thompson.
“Javie was unlike a lot of kids good enough to play as a freshman,” said the longtime coach. “He just kept getting bigger, faster and stronger.”
Beal grew into a five-tool player that anchored the Harrisburg baseball club to a 30-2-1 record in 2021. Batting leadoff, Beal was everything Thompson and the team could have hoped for with a .567 batting average and .613 on-base percentage.
“The amount of work he put in is something nobody saw, but the results were easy to see,” said Thompson. “Javie’s a National Honors Society student, beloved by his teachers, polite and hard working kid.”
The Parkland College commit earned his senior statistics with 10 home runs on 55 hits with 44 RBIs and 42 runs scored on 23 stolen bases. Beal also drew 16 walks, 32 singles, 10 doubles and three triples while hitting from the left side and playing stellar defense as a right-handed second baseman.
These achievements begin the conversation of what named Beal The Southern Illinoisan’s Baseball Player of the Year for 2021.
“I’ve always been around the game of baseball,” said Beal. “My dad played in college and was drafted by the Atlanta Braves. Him and my entire family have always played a big part in directing me to what makes baseball great.”
Mentioning great baseball and not including Beal’s name on defense would be a disservice to his overall talent. The senior starred at second base but was more than capable of playing multiple infield spots.
Beal sparkled on a talented Harrisburg defense that suffered just 11 team errors in 2021. Of those blemishes were eight infield errors, and Beal had two of them, but made up for it by assisting on 21 double-plays this past season.
“Javie was always a good defender,” said Thompson. “One of his errors came in a downpour; he picked a wet ball up and threw it into the dugout. But his work ethic in the weight room set the tone for our team.”
Beal entered his final year expecting to hit third or fourth in the lineup. Then Thompson threw a curveball at his star player before Harrisburg’s season-opener against Hardin County.
“Coach Thompson comes up to me before BP and tells me I’m hitting leadoff,” said Beal. “Whoever’s hitting leadoff is important to every team, so I felt like I had an opportunity. We were facing Mount Carmel pitcher Kaleb Applebey, one of the best pitchers I’ve ever faced, and I took a 93 MPH fastball and fouled it straight back.
“I think that showed our guys we could hit that guy.”
Thompson remembers the moment.
“(Javie) led off the Mount Carmel game and pulled a sharp single to right field,” he said. “If he had gone up there and got blown away, that might have put some doubt in the minds of other kids, but it meant a lot when he showed he could do it.”
All of Beal’s hard work and preparation has landed him a starting spot with the Parkland Cobras. He’s moving to Champaign on Aug. 6 just before his first practice on the 10th.
The former Bulldog has big plans for his future.
“If I could plan it out, I want to play two years at Parkland before transferring to a Power 5 Conference school that fits me best,” said Beal.
Beal plans on studying business with dreams of owning a business to teach the game of baseball.
He’ll remember his team’s ability to remain humble while ranking as one of the top Class 2A baseball programs during his high school career.
“I’m going to remember all the good times we had,” said Beal. “Everybody in the dugout can say we’re friends. I think it was evident this year that we didn’t get ahead of ourselves. The main thing that I love about Harrisburg is that we know who we are; we have to earn everything and do everything we can control.
“That’s why they’ll always be good.”
Beal said a spark was lit beneath him when his junior season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“That was a big year for me and my class,” he said. “Not only were we going to be great, but I was pretty serious about playing in college and that messed up my recruiting.”
Beal allowed that time to reflect on what he needed to do as a senior.
“Coach Thompson is one of the best and knows the game in and out. Our assistant coach, Terry Tripp, has been around the game forever and got to games three or four hours early to help me prepare. Coach Allen, our strength coach, he’d open it up for us even during COVID-19.
“I think that made a huge difference.”
Prep Softball Player of the Year | Massac County's Cali McCraw
It could be said that the Massac County softball season could be distilled into two bus rides.
One came on April 20, beginning right about the time the season did. Only the big yellow lizard departed with the volleyball team on board for their next-to-last match of the season at Benton.
One of the passengers was Cali McCraw, the Patriots’ 6-foot-3 pitcher finishing our her senior year as a middle hitter. With McCraw spiking and blocking volleyballs instead of throwing risers and drops, Massac County gave up nine homers in a five-inning game to Marion’s power-packed lineup and lost 24-2.
On June 15, another bus left the school’s parking lot. McCraw was on this one, too.
Along with the rest of her softball teammates, she was headed for the Class 2A semifinals and finals in Peoria. This wasn’t some garden-variety school bus with stiff-backed seats and little leg room, either.
“A charter bus,” McCraw said. “We hadn’t seen one of those in our lives.”
Thanks to McCraw going 19-1, the Patriots went from an epic rout in late April to being as good as anyone in the state in the middle of June. That makes McCraw the first Massac County softball player to earn The Southern Illinoisan Player of the Year.
In a year where the area boasted a number of deserving candidates for the award, McCraw stood over the competition like the Superman statue lords over Metropolis. In 135 innings, she gave up three earned runs for an ERA of 0.15.
The last of those earned runs came in the fourth inning of her final high school game, a 5-1 win over Tolono Unity for third place in the state tournament. It came just hours after the Patriots lost a bitter 1-0 decision in the semifinals to eventual state champ Rockridge.
Tears were shed after that game, but McCraw sensed opportunity in the third place game.
“We didn’t come all that way to get fourth place,” she said.
McCraw certainly wasn’t feeling any tension, laughing and joking with a writer and a couple of Peoria-area umpires sitting behind the backstop before the third place game. She not only produced in the circle, but at the plate by knocking in three runs with a two-run single in the third and an RBI single in the fifth.
For the year, she batted .400 with nine homers and 41 RBI. Her ninth inning single in May enabled Massac County to walk off Murphysboro 5-4, giving it control of SIRR Ohio, and she also homered in a 10-4 sectional championship win over Trico.
“She has a great desire to do great things on the softball field and it showed whether she was hitting or pitching,” said Patriots coach Molly Hargrove. “Throughout the season, she got better and put it all on the line until her last game.
“I enjoyed watching her grow as an athlete these last four years and I can not wait to see what the future holds for her.”
The future for McCraw will be spent in Evansville. She plans to play at the University of Southern Indiana, a Division II program that is coming off a rare losing season at 16-21. The Eagles are three years removed from a national championship.
McCraw plans to major in occupational or physical therapy at USI. It is personal for her. She had an uncle, who played semi-pro baseball, get in a car accident and end up paralyzed.
“I love helping people,” she said.
More than anything else, McCraw simply loves living. The girl who played three sports with distinction for the last four years and also found time to paint Taylor Swift portraits on the side has a perspective on life the average 18-year old doesn’t.
After all, at this time last year, she had just gotten back in the circle after her junior year was canceled due to COVID-19.
“It meant a lot more to have this season,” she said. “To go to state this season, it was that much more special.”
Football Player of the Year | Marion's Hunter Simmons
On Oct. 25, 2019, Hunter Simmons walked off the football field at Mount Vernon as the quarterback of an 0-9 team after a 44-14 loss to Mount Carmel.
Almost 18 months to the day, Simmons strode off the turf field at Marion as the quarterback of an unbeaten team and conference champion after a 54-29 win over Carbondale wrapped up a 6-0 season.
That wasn’t the only reason he’s become the third player in Wildcat annals to earn The Southern Illinoisan Football Player of the Year, but it’s perhaps the most remarkable aspect about a six-week sprint no one will forget soon.
Particularly the guy who helped orchestrate it.
“It’s a great honor to get this award after everything we’ve been through with COVID and pushing everything back to the spring and transferring schools,” he said.
There were some talented contenders for the award — Benton’s Keegan Glover, Johnston City’s Austin Brown and Nashville’s Cole Malawy come to mind — but Simmons’ consistency and brilliance couldn’t be ignored.
Simmons completed 108 of 168 passes (64.3 percent) for 1,693 yards with 13 touchdowns and just one interception, that coming in the first game. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior added 242 yards on 31 carries, scoring five TDs.
His numbers could have easily been inflated had Marion not won three of its first four games by lopsided margins, sending him to the bench before those games were over.
“You had this hope that things could go the way they did,” said Wildcats coach Kerry Martin.
Martin’s hope quickly became reality. Simmons threw for 386 yards and two scores in a 65-28 victory at Carbondale March 19. Whether it was a perfectly-thrown 40-yard fade route off a three-step drop on his first pass of the season or a tracer bullet of a slant pattern to Venson Newsom for a second quarter touchdown, it became very apparent very fast that Simmons had all the tools.
As good as that game was, though, it was the next week when Simmons crafted what amounted to his Heisman moment. The Wildcats were trailing Cahokia 22-16 when Simmons trotted on the field with less than three minutes left and his team 72 yards from the end zone.
“He looked at me,” remembered Marion athletic director Ryan Goodisky, “and just smiled.”
A few minutes later, it was clear why Simmons was happy. Playing against a good team that didn’t lose another game, Simmons marched the Wildcats to the 14-yard line with about 20 seconds left, setting up a play no one will forget.
Cahokia’s rushline forced Simmons out of the pocket. He scrambled to his left, buying time for his receivers. Suddenly, Walker Fox gained separation from his defender near the back right corner of the end zone.
The average quarterback couldn’t have maneuvered his way into position to make that throw, much less throw across both hash marks. The video revealed that Simmons is not your average quarterback.
Touchdown Fox, game Marion. Wildcats 23, Cahokia 22.
“You watch that last play and he just looks so poised and relaxed,” Martin marveled. “He’s scanning the field and looking for the open guy. He stayed within the system.”
Perhaps the most impressive thing about Simmons’ season was how quickly he soaked up Martin’s system. And how Martin saw that Simmons’ skill set could benefit his team with a few tweaks.
Martin has had good quarterbacks before, like former Illinois State star Matt Brown. But in Simmons, he had a quarterback who could fit a throw into tight windows, spread the ball to multiple receivers and also do damage as a runner.
It was a bit like giving a mad scientist a human cheat code.
“From the very first day, you knew he was very special,” Martin said. “He picked up things really fast. Picking up our system was not difficult for him. We figured out he could make any throw. The offense going into the summer wasn’t for his type of quarterback, but we adjusted things to his skill set.”
Which is why Martin feels that one day, SIU will reap the benefits of Simmons’ skill and intelligence. Simmons turned down preferred walk-on offers from FBS programs to cast his lot with the Salukis.
SIU already has two proven quarterbacks in Stone Labanowitz and Nic Baker, but Simmons is eager to learn from them.
“To get to walk into a situation like that is great,” Simmons said. “Those guys are experienced. I can learn from them, get in there and soak up some mileage and use it to help boost my career.”
And if the last 18-plus months has shown anyone anything, it’s that Simmons is capable of going from winless to unbeaten.
Volleyball Player of the Year | Fairfield's Chloe Britton says confidence helped her game
Chloe Britton always possessed the talent to lead her volleyball teammates to a 21-3 season and conference title this year. She became the first ever Lady Mule to surpass 1,000 assists and kills in a career full of memories.
One of those memories was growing in confidence going back to when she was a freshman.
“I was a socially awkward person,” she said. “I think overcoming fears such as stage fright helped me become more confident and get myself more out there.
“It definitely helped me become more confident in my choices as a setter and also being there for my team and getting out of my personal bubble.”
Now, that confidence has led Britton to continue playing volleyball at Lincoln Memorial University next year where she will study psychology and criminology. It’s also helped her become a better teammate and makes her The Southern Illinoisan’s Volleyball Player of the Year.
Fairfield coach Chet Snyder said Britton improved significantly over four years of early morning practices, camps, school practices, school tournaments and club volleyball trips. He’s excited to see her excel at the next level and believes LMU is getting a highly skilled volleyball player.
“This is such an honor for Chloe, her family and our program,” Snyder said. “She is the first player from Fairfield to ever win this award and it shows that all of her hard work has paid off. She has put in the time and thank you to those who noticed her talent, passion and love for the game.”
Playing in a pandemic year where COVID-19 stripped Britton of competing for a state championship; it made her realize how precious each game was. Even more so when Britton was forced to sit three games in early April nursing a rolled ankle she suffered in practice.
“The thing I missed the most was just being able to have those three games,” Britton said. “As a senior, every game is a memory; especially with our season being short.”
Britton’s 24-game schedule didn’t stop her from leading Fairfield with 291 assists, 116 kills, 88 digs, 23 aces and 10 blocks. She also returned 38 serves and plans on accomplishing even more at the collegiate level.
“According to my LMU coaches, there’s been a lack of confidence over there in recent years,” Britton said. “I’m hoping me and my other teammates that are coming in this year will bring that confidence on the court.
“I also just want to have fun and make memories.”
At home, academics are just as important as athletics are to Britton. She owns a 3.7 GPA and also loves photography, singing and drawing.
When Britton’s not focused on school or volleyball she’s hanging out with her family. She’s the daughter of Thad and Trinity Britton and knows just how important her support system has been.
“My support system is huge,” she said. “I have two sets of grandparents, my older brother and his girlfriend, and my parents that all try to make it to each one of my games. They’ll text me before and after losses, even though my dad kind of leaves me alone after losses.
“The rest of the family is like hey, you played good.”
All of Britton’s hard work and support has led to roads of success. She looks at volleyball as a driving force behind all of that success and why it’s the greatest sport on earth.
“I very much think it’s the greatest sport because a lot of people, especially those who don’t play or understand volleyball, can still enjoy it,” she said. “Any different team of personalities can play together and for me personally, it’s been fun getting myself out there because I’ve made a lot of friends.”
Boys Basketball Player of the Year | Cobden's Noah Franklin
There will never be enough words to describe Noah Franklin’s impact on Cobden basketball.
Franklin averaged 27 points, 11.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists during his senior season to help lead the Appleknockers to a 19-0 record. The 6-foot-7 point-forward reached milestones of 2,015 career points, breaking Harold Blunt’s 1979 school record of 1,825 points, while also surpassing his own expectations of 1,052 rebounds and 507 assists for his career.
“People would tell me the sky's the limit,” Franklin said. “That I had untapped potential entering high school and I never understood what that meant until everything was said and done. I just wanted to go, play basketball and have fun.”
Franklin is a coach's dream and possesses all of the skills needed to succeed at Division II Southwest Baptist (Mo.) next year. His personal accomplishments only begin the discussion of why he’s the 2021 Southern Illinoisan Boys Basketball Player of the Year. But let's start with the mismatches he created on a nightly basis.
“We would ask him to go in and play the five and he also played the point,” said Appleknockers coach Wendell Wheeler. “He’s 6-7 with bounce and a really, really good passer. That gets overlooked; there’s a lot of guys that can score, but not many that will pass like that.”
On Feb. 23, Cobden went into halftime trailing against its South Egyptian Conference rival Meridian. The Appleknockers came back and won 63-51 after Wheeler trusted Franklin to run the point guard position in the second half — a position Franklin put himself in with his unique skill set.
Franklin ran guard drills with his family while growing up that helped him gain advantages at all aspects of the game. That allowed him 12 double-doubles and two triple-doubles in his 19 game schedule as a senior. For his career, he reached double digits like it was his job with 40 double-doubles and three three triple-doubles.
But with individual accolades aside, Franklin knows that none of his success would have been possible without the help of his teammates and coaches.
“I always looked at it as I’m one of the five guys on the floor,” Franklin said. “I’m only 20 percent of the team. Teammates play a big part of getting you the ball and getting you in the right spots to score.”
Franklin scored on 60 percent of his field goals and 40 percent of his 3-point attempts to help Cobden to a No. 1 Associated Press state ranking this year. Going into his senior season, Franklin had already helped the Appleknockers to back to back 20-win seasons for the first time in 56 years. Their regional title in 2020 was the first in as many years dating back to the 1963-64 Cobden team that finished 32-3.
Wheeler shared his 400th career win with Franklin in a 72-40 blowout against Meridian on Feb. 27. The coach believes Franklin is leaving his legacy in Cobden for a bright future in college.
“He’s the kind of kid that a lot of coaching cliches are made about,” Wheeler said. “I think he’ll improve quite a bit when he gets to college because of the amount of time he puts in and doing whatever he is asked.”
Franklin is no stranger to hard work or at getting into the weight room. His biggest focus before the season was to add more muscle, that way he could hold his ground in the paint, grab rebounds and score in the low post.
All that hard work prepared Franklin to step up whenever his team needed him. He called it a challenge he felt well-prepared for.
“I’d been working on those skills for a while and when it came time I was able to perform,” Franklin said. “I take a lot of pride in the offseason, I think once you enjoy the off the court aspects of the game it’s easier to get better.”
When he’s not playing basketball, Franklin is a scholar bowl participant performing at the top of his class. He’ll hand the keys off to his younger brother Tyler, a 6-6 junior that shot well for Cobden this season, with hopes of keeping the family name strong.
Franklin plans on taking basketball as far in life as the sport allows him to. In the meantime, he’ll continue making everyone around him better at Southwest Baptist while pursuing a career in physical therapy.
“I really look forward to just being there and getting to know the guys and coaching staff,” Franklin said. “From what I can tell the guys are super trustworthy, so lets hope iron sharpens iron.”
Girls Basketball Player of the Year | Carterville's Alecia Doyle
If one is wondering how there’s a certain calmness to Alecia Doyle’s game at the end of a tight contest, it can be traced back to the drills her parents have her and her sister, Amayah, perform at the end of some workouts.
“They’ll give us the ball at midcourt and say, ‘Three seconds and you’re down by two.’ Make a decision,” Alecia Doyle said this week. “So if we’re ever in that situation, we’ll know what to do.”
That Doyle aced that test in two critical wins 48 hours apart isn’t the entire reason she’s the 2021 Southern Illinoisan Girls Basketball Player of the Year. But it sure helps explain why the Carterville junior led the Lions to a 14-2 record and a share of the SIRR Mississippi title with Nashville.
Playing her first year as the team’s top option after the graduation of Jeniah Thompson, Abbey Crain and Megan Barton from last year’s Class 3A third place team, Doyle averaged 20.1 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals per game.
What the stat sheet doesn’t measure is Doyle’s ability to perform when the pressure elevates. There was a hint last February that she possessed this quality.
In Carterville’s sectional and super-sectional wins over Nashville and Teutopolis, on a team with three 1,000-point scorers, it was Doyle who led the team in scoring. Mixing in bold drives with a spate of mid-range jumpers, Doyle helped the Lions’ senior trio accomplish their goal of getting to the state tournament.
What Doyle did this year was arguably even better. She allowed the program to establish a new identity in what figured to be a transition season under new coach Todd Rogers.
“One thing is she stepped up into a leadership role this year,” Rogers said. “Not only in games as kind of a floor general, but in practice with her work ethic and holding others accountable. She works for a purpose.”
That work was put to the test March 4 at Nashville. The Lions blew a 10-point fourth quarter and were tied inside the last minute. The Hornettes were pressuring them, trying to steal a win that would have likely netted them the conference title.
Doyle wouldn’t allow it. Attacking the center of the floor, she attracted multiple defenders. One of them left Macey Lentz alone on the left baseline. Doyle teed up Lentz for a 15-footer that swished through the net, breaking the tie and lifting Carterville to victory.
“She could have forced that shot and I wouldn’t have said much about it,” Rogers said, “but she made the pass and found a wide-open shooter.”
Two days later, Doyle called her own number at Massac County. Tied at 66 with 4.6 seconds left in overtime, Doyle took the inbounds pass and cruised to the top of the key. She let fly with a 22-footer that swished as the final buzzer sounded, giving the Lions a 69-66 victory.
Doyle’s understanding of time and score, as well as the knowledge that four starters were playing with four fouls, made her decision easier.
“I just did what came naturally,” she said.
What Doyle does naturally is likely to show up on a Division I roster by the fall of 2022. She has multiple scholarship offers in hand, but the size of a program’s weight room or the number of baskets they have on their practice floor won’t govern her decision.
The institution where Doyle goes to college will have to offer the kind of education that will set her up for success when she gets a diploma in the spring of 2026.
“You have to go to a school that’s right for you, filled with people who are caring, nice, generous, and have compassion,” she said. “The scenery can be nice, but the people can ruin it. I want my college to have equal focus on academics and sports.”
Rogers, who also serves as Carterville’s principal, has little doubt his star player will make her dreams happen.
“She’s academically and athletically driven,” he said of Doyle. “She’s competitive in both of those areas … I’m confident she’ll be able to do it beyond high school.”
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078