Two fundraisers Sept. 24 will benefit Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois

Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois will benefit from two events planned for Sept. 24.

The club will host the inaugural Blue Jeans for Blue Doors at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Touch of Nature Center. The casual event will be outdoors at Freeberg Hall and was planned to coincide with the club’s 17th anniversary and start of its annual campaign.

“Our colors are blue and white. Boys and Girls Club uses blue doors as a symbol of a safe place that provides opportunities,” Carpenter said.

Dinner will be served off the grill. Sodas, domestic and craft beer, wine, and the signature drink of the evening, “The Blue Door,” will be available for purchase. Carpenter said tents will surround the hall’s patio to provide space for individual groups to socially distance.

Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois will present four awards during the evening’s festivities: VIB (Very Important Business) Partner of the Year, Blue Door, Outstanding Board Member of the Year and the John Cherry Heart and Soul Award.

Tickets are still available and are $45 each.

Entertainment for the evening will include music by Miranda Willmore and her band U-Foria. Willmore gained national attention after a video of her singing Happy Birthday at Cracker Barrell went viral. U-foria is a high energy band, based in Southern Illinois.

Drawings will be held at the event for two packages, a Traeger Grill Package valued at more than $1,000 and a Wine and Dine Southern Illinois Package valued at more than $500. The winners do not have to be present.

Tickets for the drawing are $10 each or three for $20. Tickets may be purchased at Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois Administrative Offices located at 101 S Lewis Lane or online at BGCSI.ORG/BJ4BD. All proceeds will go to the club.

Marion Elks Club will host a concert by Dr. Zhivagas also on Sept. 24 at their Lake of Egypt Property.

Tickets are a $10 non-refundable donation and can be purchased through EventBrite at https://marionelksdrz.eventbrite.com or at Marion Elks Lodge, 204 S. Market St.; Pyramid Acres Marina, 12057 Marina Road; Black Diamond Harley Davidson; and Marion Campground and RV Park, all in Marion. They also can be purchased at Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois administrative offices in Carbondale.

Round trip transportation to and from the lake from Marion can be purchased for a non-refundable donation of $10. The shuttle will run from the First Baptist Church at 401 W. Union St. Shuttle service will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Food trucks and beverages will be available on site. No outside coolers will be permitted. Most vendors will be cash only.

All proceeds from the concert will go toward opening the new Marion club site.

“They’re hoping to raise $20,000,” Carpenter said.

The club is finishing final details on the renovation of the Marion site. Carpenter said they are less than $57,000 from their fundraising goal for Marion.

“We feel pretty confident we will be able to do this and open our doors in October,” she said.

Carpenter added that she is really proud of the people who worked to get this site open, especially during a pandemic.

“People have worked so hard and we’re so close,” she said.

Anyone who is interested in supporting the club as a whole or the Marion site is asked to contact the club’s administrators. Donations can be made at bgcsi.org.

