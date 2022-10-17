Two hikers fell this weekend on Southern Illinois trails, one fatally

Two hikers fell over the weekend in Southern Illinois' picturesque natural areas.

Late Saturday afternoon, a woman was hiking at Inspiration Point in LaRue Pine Hills in Union County and fell to her death. Inspiration Point is a scenic overlook trail that offers scenic views of the Mississippi River Valley.

The 55-year-old woman slipped on the trail path and fell approximately 360 feet according to Union County Sheriff Dale Foster. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Union County Coroner.

Foster said the woman was not from Union County but did live in Southern Illinois. On Monday, her name was not being released while they notified family members.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is the second death from a fall this year in the Shawnee National Forest. A 10-year-old girl from Indiana fell while hiking with her family in the Garden of the Gods Recreation Area in late July. She received medical treatment, but did not survive her injuries.

Another female hiker fell Sunday afternoon at Ferne Clyffe State Park in Johnson County.

Johnson County Ambulance Service was dispatched to the park at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

The hiker fell approximately 20 feet while hiking on the Waterfall trail.

Goreville, Lake of Egypt and Marion fire departments assisted the ambulance service in getting the women to medical care.

Visitors to Shawnee National Forest should be aware of potential dangers that exist in the forest and exercise caution.

Safety information and the latest updates on the Shawnee National Forest are available online at https://www.fs.usda.gov/shawnee. Alerts are listed on the right side of the forest homepage. A button leading to General safety information can be found under "Commonly asked questions."