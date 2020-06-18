Two local transit authorities to share $4.3M federal grant

The funding also will pay for additional cleaning supplies, staff and rider PPE, as well as some matching grant requirements.

“We clean all our vehicles on a regular basis, but now we are cleaning multiple times per day,” Lach said.

Lach added that this funding is based on the current year request, but the funding is designed continue for several years. He expects costs to continue to rise as the state opens up and ridership increases.

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, ridership decreased. Riders were going to get essentials like medicine and food and attending dialysis. Now, it's picking up. As ridership increases, so will the need for additional buses.

“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.