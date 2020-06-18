Two local transit authorities to share $4.3M federal grant

Two transit providers in Southern Illinois will receive $4.3 million in grant awards from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, signed by President Donald J. Trump on March 27.
Adam Lach, chief executive officer of Rides Mass Transit District, explained that the two transit districts share a U.S. DOT urbanized area, and will share the $4.3 million designated for that area. Rides Mass Transit District, which is based in Harrisburg, will receive $2.5 million, and Jackson County Mass Transit District (JCMTD) in Carbondale will receive $1.8 million.
“This will help offset some of the costs from the coronavirus,” Lach said.
The FTA issued a safety advisory that prompts transit agencies to develop and implement policies and procedures regarding face coverings and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces, physical separation, and hand hygiene consistent with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidance. CARES Act funding can be used to cover 100% of these costs.
They will use the funding to pay the costs of social distancing, which has required additional routes and buses.
“Social distancing can be easily done in large and open spaces. It cannot be done easily in a bus,” Lach said.
The funding also will pay for additional cleaning supplies, staff and rider PPE, as well as some matching grant requirements.
“We clean all our vehicles on a regular basis, but now we are cleaning multiple times per day,” Lach said.
Lach added that this funding is based on the current year request, but the funding is designed continue for several years. He expects costs to continue to rise as the state opens up and ridership increases.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, ridership decreased. Riders were going to get essentials like medicine and food and attending dialysis. Now, it's picking up. As ridership increases, so will the need for additional buses.
“This historic $25 billion in grant funding will ensure our nation’s public transportation systems can continue to provide services to the millions of Americans who continue to depend on them,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
“We know many of our nation’s public transportation systems are facing extraordinary challenges and these funds will go a long way to assisting our transit industry partners in battling COVID-19,” FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams said in a news release. “These federal funds will support operating assistance to transit agencies of all sizes providing essential travel and supporting transit workers across the country who are unable to work because of the public health emergency.”
To schedule a ride in Jackson County or for more information, call JCMD at 618-549-0304.
For information or to schedule a ride in Saline County call RMTD at 618-252-4662 or in Williamson County at 618-993-1900.
