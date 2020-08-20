Two men arrested in connection to Tuesday's fatal shooting in Marion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARION — Two men were arrested Tuesday in Union County for their alleged role in a fatal shooting the same day in Marion.

On Thursday, Marion Police Chief David Fitts said that Jamonte L. Allison Jr., 22, and James A. Moore, 36, were arrested by Illinois State Police officers in Anna about an hour after allegedly fleeing the scene of the shooting, which injured one person and killed another, a 20-year-old man named Marquavion D. Purdiman.

Allison Jr. and Moore are being held in the Williamson County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

As previously reported, officers were told two Black males stopped their vehicle, a dark SUV, in front of a residence in the 1200 block of West Cherry Street and began shooting before fleeing westbound. Fitts said an ISP trooper had just gotten the information to be on the lookout for the suspects when they passed him.