Two men arrested in connection to Tuesday's fatal shooting in Marion

MARION — Two men were arrested Tuesday in Union County for their alleged role in a fatal shooting the same day in Marion.
On Thursday, Marion Police Chief David Fitts said that Jamonte L. Allison Jr., 22, and James A. Moore, 36, were arrested by Illinois State Police officers in Anna about an hour after allegedly fleeing the scene of the shooting, which injured one person and killed another, a 20-year-old man named Marquavion D. Purdiman.
Allison Jr. and Moore are being held in the Williamson County Jail on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.
As previously reported, officers were told two Black males stopped their vehicle, a dark SUV, in front of a residence in the 1200 block of West Cherry Street and began shooting before fleeing westbound. Fitts said an ISP trooper had just gotten the information to be on the lookout for the suspects when they passed him.
Fitts also said Allison Jr. is believed to be the son of 44-year-old Jamonte Allison, who was killed Monday in a shooting in Carbondale. Fitts declined to comment on whether the two cases were connected, and said the investigation is still ongoing.
The second victim in Tuesday's shooting has not been named. Fitts said the last update his department received on the victim's status came Wednesday that the person was in critical condition.
