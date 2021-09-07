Two Metropolis Head Start classes close due to COVID-19 cases

After confirming two COVID-19 cases in the building, the Metropolis Head Start Early Learning Center has closed two of its classrooms.
Classes are expected to resume on Sept. 20 pending further investigation, according to a release by Southern Seven Health Department and Southern Seven Head Start.
This follows a separate report by the Head Start site on August 30, when one of its classrooms was closed due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the building. Students in that classroom are scheduled to return on September 13, according to the release.
“The decision for temporary closure of the classrooms occurred after consultation with Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) during its investigation of the case,” the release said. “The closure is a precautionary measure to provide time for cleaning and disinfecting of the classrooms.”
Southern Seven Health Department has already begun contact tracing to identify those who may have been exposed to the coronavirus. Contact tracing helps identify those who may be at risk after someone tests positive. This is done to let people know what symptoms to watch for, reduces their exposures to others and slows the spread of COVID-19. Should you be identified by S7HD as a possible contact, your cooperation is appreciated. Anyone with questions regarding possible exposure can call S7HD at 618-634-2297.
The S7 Health Department reports that COVID-19 continues being spread by community transmission at alarming rates within the Southern 7 region. This virus can be spread up to 48 hours before a person has symptoms. Anyone who is unvaccinated and has been at gatherings where little to no safety measures were in place is at risk of contracting COVID-19.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. If you begin to show symptoms, isolate immediately and contact your healthcare provider about getting tested for COVID-19. For more information, visit www.southern7.org/coronavirus.