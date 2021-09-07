Two Metropolis Head Start classes close due to COVID-19 cases

After confirming two COVID-19 cases in the building, the Metropolis Head Start Early Learning Center has closed two of its classrooms.

Classes are expected to resume on Sept. 20 pending further investigation, according to a release by Southern Seven Health Department and Southern Seven Head Start.

This follows a separate report by the Head Start site on August 30, when one of its classrooms was closed due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the building. Students in that classroom are scheduled to return on September 13, according to the release.

“The decision for temporary closure of the classrooms occurred after consultation with Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) during its investigation of the case,” the release said. “The closure is a precautionary measure to provide time for cleaning and disinfecting of the classrooms.”