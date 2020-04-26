Two more COVID-19 deaths announced in Jefferson County
Two females in Jefferson County have died from COVID-19, according to a news release from the county's health department.

The Jefferson County Health Department announced Sunday morning that a female in her 80s and a female in her 90s have died from the virus. The release said both were long-term care residents.

The county also announced that four more residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Two are females, one in her teens and another in her 60s, and two are males, one in his 40s and another in his 20s. All four are in isolation at home.

The Jefferson County Health Department says it is investigating each case.

The release said there have been 84 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County, and seven have resulted in deaths. Eleven of the positive cases have now been released from isolation.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 2 0 0
Franklin 8 0 4
Gallatin 2 0 1
Hamilton 2 0 0
Hardin 1 0 0
Jackson 66 7 25
Jefferson 84 7 11
Johnson 3 0 2
Massac 3 0 3
Perry 7 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 15 0 4
Randolph 87 1 48
Saline 3 0 3
Union 7 0 0
Williamson 22 0 10
White 1 0 0

— The Southern

