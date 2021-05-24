Two people injured in Saline County crash

Two people were injured in a traffic accident Saturday afternoon after the driver of a 2014 Nissan pathfinder failed to stop at a red light, according to Illinois State Police.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver was traveling southbound in the right lane on US Route 45.

The vehicle approached the intersection of US Route 45 at Small Street. The driver failed to stop at the red light and entered the intersection, police said.

At that time, another vehicle was turning west from US Route 45 onto Small Street. The driver of the Nissan avoided striking the other vehicle, traveled southwest across the intersection, and came to rest in the Kroger's east parking lot, police said.

The driver of the Nissan was issued a citation, and both the driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital with injuries.

— The Southern

