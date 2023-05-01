Two projects for trails in the Shawnee National Forest are among 98 projects that will receive funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service Legacy Roads and Trails Program in 2023.

The total investment of more than $36 million in the 98 projects will improve water quality, roads, trails, bridges and fish habitat on national forests and grasslands nationwide.

The two Shawnee National Forest projects are:

Cedar Lake Trail Remediation includes reconstruction of approximately 12.5 miles of a National Forest System trail, including relocation, decommissioning and drainage improvements. The project will improve resilience to weather events, flooding or other natural disasters; restore habitat for threatened and endangered species; protect water quality in a public drinking water source area; and maintain future access to adjacent areas for public, contractors, permittees and firefighters.

Kinkaid Lake Trail Remediation is a continuation of a FY22 project that will implement reconstruction of a National Forest System trail including drainage improvements and soil stabilization to provide a sustainable and resilient trail for access to the national forest. The project will improve resilience to weather events, flooding or other natural disasters; restore habitat; improve water quality in a public drinking water source area; and maintain future access to adjacent areas for public, contractors, permittees and firefighters.

The Forest Service is responsible for more than 160,000 miles of trails, 6,700 road bridges and 7,200 trail bridges, as well as 370,000 miles of roads in a variety of ecological settings and landscapes. Approximately 80 million people receive drinking water that originates on, or flows through, national forests and grasslands.

The road and trail improvements announced Monday will improve ecological connectivity and watershed health while protecting infrastructure and ensuring national forests continue to provide drinking water to communities.

Spanning 289,000 acres, Shawnee National Forest is nestled in Southern Illinois between the Ohio and Mississippi rivers. The forest spans 289,000 acres and has many miles of diverse hiking and backpacking trails, including the 160-mile River to River Trail.

For a complete list of projects being funding in fiscal year 2023, visit the Legacy Roads and Trails | US Forest Service website at usda.gov.