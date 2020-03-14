Two Republicans competing in Fifth District Appellate Court primary race

Boie said he is also the only candidate in the race who received a “highly recommended” rating from the Illinois State Bar Association, based on evaluation that included an interview and review by the professional association for attorneys. Ruocco received a “not recommended” rating. Ruocco said she declined to participate in the evaluation because she believes the Illinois State Bar Association is biased and uses its rating system as a political sword. She said the public often misunderstands the role of the association, which is a nonprofit trade organization for lawyers, and not associated with the licensing or regulatory body for Illinois attorneys. “I received a ‘not recommended’ rating from the ISBA evaluation simply because I chose not to participate in their evaluation process,” she said. “Such rating was not made on the basis of any substantive grounds.”

Ruocco also criticized what she called an unfair advantage provided to judges seeking elected seats on the appellate court who were first assigned or appointed. This may raise concerns “about about judicial independence and whether only the well connected and elite are able to serve,” she said.