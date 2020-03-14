Two Republicans competing in Fifth District Appellate Court primary race

Two Republicans are squaring off in Tuesday’s primary for an open seat on the Fifth District Appellate Court. Judge Mark Boie, of Anna, faces Katherine Ruocco, an attorney from Swansea.
In the general election, the GOP primary winner will face Sarah Smith, circuit judge of the Third Judicial Circuit and a colonel in the Illinois Army National Guard; Smith is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Boie is a current member of the Fifth District Appellate Court, the intermediate court that comprises Illinois’ 37 southern counties. He was appointed in May by Supreme Court Justice Lloyd Karmeier to fill the vacant assigned role on the court. The court comprises six elected judicial seats and one assigned judge.
The appellate court is the final court of appeals for the vast majority of cases in Illinois. A limited number and type of cases go directly to the Supreme Court upon appeal, but most others end at the appellate court because the Supreme Court is selective in the cases it will grant.
“That’s why, in my opinion, it’s very, very important that you have competent people on the Appellate Court making these decisions, because that’s pretty much where the case is going to end,” Boie said.
For roughly the prior two decades, Boie served as a resident Circuit Court judge in Union County. He still holds that position, but is on assignment to the appellate court. He told The Southern in a March 5 phone interview that he believes his experience on the bench makes him best suited for the job.
Ruocco was unavailable for a phone interview with The Southern. She agreed to a Thursday evening interview, and then canceled because the scheduled time conflicted with a campaign event. It was rescheduled for Friday morning, and was canceled again due to a family emergency. Instead, she provided The Southern with biographical information originally submitted to The Belleville News-Democrat in response to a candidate questionnaire, and answered additional questions via email.
In her written statements, Ruocco said she has practiced law for nearly two decades, supporting corporate compliance and risk management for nearly 13 of those years. She said her years of experience practicing law make her the best pick in this race.
“I have 13 more years practice experience than my primary opponent and more practice experience than half of the sitting judges on our appellate court,” she said. “Having this extensive experience makes me well qualified to serve as Appellate Judge.”
Boie said he believes his judicial experience gives him the edge.
In Union County, he presided over criminal, civil, family, mental health and juvenile dockets, affording him broad experience rendering decisions from the bench, he said. Additionally, he’s served on the appellate court for about a year.
“The primary comes down to who has the requisite experience and qualifications to effectively and competently hear cases on the appellate court. And I am the only candidate in this primary that has any judicial experience,” he said.
Boie said he is also the only candidate in the race who received a “highly recommended” rating from the Illinois State Bar Association, based on evaluation that included an interview and review by the professional association for attorneys. Ruocco received a “not recommended” rating. Ruocco said she declined to participate in the evaluation because she believes the Illinois State Bar Association is biased and uses its rating system as a political sword. She said the public often misunderstands the role of the association, which is a nonprofit trade organization for lawyers, and not associated with the licensing or regulatory body for Illinois attorneys. “I received a ‘not recommended’ rating from the ISBA evaluation simply because I chose not to participate in their evaluation process,” she said. “Such rating was not made on the basis of any substantive grounds.”
Ruocco also criticized what she called an unfair advantage provided to judges seeking elected seats on the appellate court who were first assigned or appointed. This may raise concerns “about about judicial independence and whether only the well connected and elite are able to serve,” she said.
As a resident judge in Union County, Boie said that he emphasized judicial access by all parties, regardless of means. Judges can’t act as advocates, but they can help people understand the process, and in family court, help them reach sensible conclusions in custody and divorce cases where young children are involved, he said. Boie said that many of the people who appeared before him in Union County were unable to afford legal representation. He would tell them: “As a judge, I will help you. I’ll listen to what you say and we’ll try to come up with a resolution that you all can live with.”
Boie said he also has been proud to serve on an Illinois Supreme Court advisory committee that has worked to define standards and create a certification process for specialty courts. These courts aim to divert veterans, and people with mental health and substance use issues who face criminal charges into treatment rather than jail or prison. If elected, Boie said he would continue his work improving and promoting problem-solving courts. Ruocco said that in addition to her legal practice, she also serves as an accredited VA attorney, assisting veterans and their families, at no cost, in protecting their legal rights for VA benefits and in other legal issues.
If voters send her to the bench, Ruocco said she would seek opportunities to improve access to the justice system for all, and would also like to play an active role in developing and improving programs to help nonviolent offenders with substance use problems.
