Two Southern Illinoisans in Miss Illinois Finals

MARION -- Two women representing Southern Illinois remain in the running to be named Miss Illinois 2021 later tonight.
Local candidates Miss Heartland Breana Bagley of Carbondale and Miss Southern Illinois Janna Harner of Dongola are among 11 finalists named early in Saturday night’s finale at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center.
The new Miss Illinois will be named following a final round of talent performances, on-stage interviews and an evening gown competition. In addition to the title and crown, Miss Illinois will win at minimum a $10,000 scholarship as well as numerous in-kind awards.
Other finalists include Miss Blackhawk Valley Sophie Remmert, Miss Capital City Sheridan Hurtig, Miss Central Illinois Morgan Hollon, Miss Chicago Monica Nia Jones, Miss Lake County Annika Strolle, Miss Northern Suburbs Isabelle Hanson, Miss Quincy Emma Hildebrand, Miss Springfield Brianna Legner and Miss Windy City Megan Magee.
Area candidates Miss John A. Logan College Rebekah Crouse of Herrin, Miss Volunteer Ashton Gentry of Carterville and Miss Metropolis Campbell Neely of Metropolis were not selected among the top 11.