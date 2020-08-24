U.S. 51 Ohio River 'Cairo' bridge scheduled to reopen Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” bridge is scheduled to open Wednesday afternoon, five days ahead of schedule.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the estimated opening time is 3 p.m., though that’s subject to change. The bridge will open to one-lane traffic and commuters may face some delays. There will be a strictly enforced 8 foot, 6 inch load width restriction.

The bridge has been closed since Aug. 1 to allow extensive maintenance working along a 2-mile stretch of the Kentucky approach embankment.

The U.S. 51 Ohio River Cairo Bridge serves as a north-south connection for U.S. 51, as well as an east-west transportation corridor for U.S. 60 and U.S. 62. The bridge carries about 7,000 vehicles per day between Kentucky and Illinois, more than a third of them commercial trucks.

— Molly Parker

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.