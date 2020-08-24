U.S. 51 Ohio River 'Cairo' bridge scheduled to reopen Wednesday

The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” bridge is scheduled to open Wednesday afternoon, five days ahead of schedule.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the estimated opening time is 3 p.m., though that’s subject to change. The bridge will open to one-lane traffic and commuters may face some delays. There will be a strictly enforced 8 foot, 6 inch load width restriction.
The bridge has been closed since Aug. 1 to allow extensive maintenance working along a 2-mile stretch of the Kentucky approach embankment.
The U.S. 51 Ohio River Cairo Bridge serves as a north-south connection for U.S. 51, as well as an east-west transportation corridor for U.S. 60 and U.S. 62. The bridge carries about 7,000 vehicles per day between Kentucky and Illinois, more than a third of them commercial trucks.
— Molly Parker
618-351-5079
On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI
