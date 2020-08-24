 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
U.S. 51 Ohio River 'Cairo' bridge scheduled to reopen Wednesday
0 comments
Alexander County

U.S. 51 Ohio River 'Cairo' bridge scheduled to reopen Wednesday

{{featured_button_text}}
080120-nws-cairo-bridge-1

The U.S. 51 bridge over the Ohio River at Cairo is scheduled to reopen to one-lane traffic on Wednesday. It was closed Aug. 1 for maintenance work. 

 Byron Hetzler

The U.S. 51 Ohio River “Cairo” bridge is scheduled to open Wednesday afternoon, five days ahead of schedule.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the estimated opening time is 3 p.m., though that’s subject to change. The bridge will open to one-lane traffic and commuters may face some delays. There will be a strictly enforced 8 foot, 6 inch load width restriction.

The bridge has been closed since Aug. 1 to allow extensive maintenance working along a 2-mile stretch of the Kentucky approach embankment.

The U.S. 51 Ohio River Cairo Bridge serves as a north-south connection for U.S. 51, as well as an east-west transportation corridor for U.S. 60 and U.S. 62. The bridge carries about 7,000 vehicles per day between Kentucky and Illinois, more than a third of them commercial trucks.

— Molly Parker

molly.parker@thesouthern.com

618-351-5079

On Twitter: @MollyParkerSI ​

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kenneth Drew
Obituaries

Kenneth Drew

  • Updated

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Kenneth Drew, age 77, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13th, 2020, in Melbourne, Florida from complications of COVID-19.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Take a peek inside Cairo's historic Magnolia Manor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News