U.S. 60/62 in Alexander County to close during bridge work
Alexander County

Illinois Department of Transportation announced an upcoming Bridge Closure on U.S. 60/62.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 30, weather permitting, there will be repair work on the U.S. 60/62 bridge at Cairo that will require the bridge closure at 7 a.m. Work includes pier repairs and temporary shoring. Work is expected to be completed by Dec. 31.

Message boards will be in place to guide motorists along an alternate route utilizing U.S. 62 W, I-57 N and Illinois 3.

For IDOT District 9 updates on Twitter, follow at twitter.com/IDOTDistrict9 or view area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

