Unbridled passion: Stephanie McCarty's The Horse Shack

Harrisburg’s Stephanie McCarty did not grow up around horses but now her world revolves around them.
As owner of The Horse Shack, one of just a few equestrian supply businesses – called tack stores – McCarthy makes certain area horse enthusiasts have everything they need ranging from saddles to items for their homes.
“It’s basically a western store,” McCarty explained. “We carry riding tack such as saddles and bridles and we also have leather goods such as boots, wallets, belts and home décor.”
McCarty has always had a passion for horses and found few sources for affordable equestrian gear for her own riding. When she found some good sources for herself, she made the decision to help other riders find tack as well.
“I actually was selling saddles of the back of my truck on the side of the highway,” she explained of the business’ beginnings nearly a decade ago.
Today, inventory includes both new and pre-owned saddles as well as a wide variety of equestrian equipment and accessories.
She said as her enterprise outgrew the truck bed, she moved the business to a space at her home.
While the space isn’t anything fancy, it provides a perfect setting for selling tack and sharing her love of horses and riding.
“I was actually a massage therapist before we opened the store,” she said. “I really love horses and it went from a passion of horses to having the opportunity to having that little room attached to our house — our store,” she said.
The space, with vintage saddles and a rustic look, appeals to her customers, she said.
The location of the store – at least for now, as McCarty hopes to expand to a larger “shack” in the future – gives her an opportunity to still be present every day for her young son while catering to other horse lovers from all over the Midwest.
“We have people come from hours away and we even sell online, shipping items all over the country,” she explained, adding that her business’ location is a plus.
“We’re probably the closest tack store to all of the horse camps in the area and the River to River Trail. A lot of riders just stop by to see what we have or they come when they need something, but we take care of a lot of the locals, too,” she said.
One of the appeals of The Horse Shack, she said, is the level of service she provides.
“We do custom requests,” she explained making mention of the many leather items available – things like belts, knife sheaves, phone holders and holsters. Plus we do repairs to saddles and other items. That’s something that’s usually hard to find.”
McCarty said she hopes eventually to offer custom saddle fabrication; it’s a skill she is beginning to learn. Even then, she said The Horse Shack has a lot to offer.
“I’m most proud of the uniqueness about the shop," she said. "We have a lot of things in here that you won’t find anywhere else."
