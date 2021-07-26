Understanding how Illinois reports 'breakthrough cases' in vaccinated populations

Some of the new COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health are what is called “breakthrough cases” – instances where fully vaccinated individuals test positive 14 or more days after being fully vaccinated.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 593 breakthrough hospitalizations and 159 deaths statewide due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases, as of July 21.

The department said it is following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in “reporting only patients with COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough infection that were hospitalized or died to help maximize the quality of the data collected on cases of greatest clinical and public health importance.”

Ryder said many people express concerns about breakthrough cases, mistakenly believing that the vaccination is supposed to prevent cases of COVID-19.

“It’s just like the flu vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccination is hopefully going to prevent you from get the virus, but at the least it is going to prevent you from getting a severe case. We know that you can be vaccinated and still become infected, but the good news it is likely going to keep you from getting a severe infection,” he said.

