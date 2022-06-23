Underwood takes on incumbent Gott for Williamson County treasurer

MARION — The Williamson County treasurer's race on the Republican ticket in next week's Illinois primary is a two-man race. It features a three-year incumbent, Ashley Gott, and a first-time candidate, Rob Underwood, battling it out.

William "Andy" Boner is running unopposed on the Democrat ticket.

Gott, 47, was raised in Harrisburg, but has resided in Marion for the last 25 years. He was appointed to the position of treasurer in April of 2019 and then won a special election in 2020. He is now running for re-election.

Gott has a lengthy background in banking, spanning more than 20 years. Prior to becoming county treasurer, he was branch manager for Bank of Herrin at the Marion banking center. He also served as commercial loan officer and worked at that location for more than nine years. Before that. he worked for South Pointe Bank, as well as Mid Country Bank, as a commercial lender.

"I want to continue to see our county grow," Gott said of his decision to seek re-election. "I want to serve the people of this county by holding other county officeholders accountable on spending."

Gott said Williamson County is financially strong.

"Even stronger now than before," he said. "We have been able to put enough funds in reserve to maintain operations through any unforeseen occurrences."

Gott said he has also worked hard since becoming treasurer to enhance the technology within the department.

"The goal is to make it more and more user-friendly. That's especially important during tax season. We don't want to make the experience of paying taxes more uncomfortable. That's why we're always looking for ways to aid in the process."

Gott added that it's also important to improve the communication and synergy between departments at the county level.

"That's because the goal is to provide the best services possible for our residents."

A 1993 graduate of Harrisburg High School, Gott went on to earn a bachelor's degree in finance from SIUC. He and his wife, Judge Amanda Byassee Gott, have three sons - one a senior at Missouri S&T, one an incoming freshman at Indiana University, and one a junior at Marion High School.

Underwood, 50, is a Herrin native, having graduated high school there in 1989. He went on to John A. Logan College, where he earned a two-year degree studying business administration and accounting. He took additional classes at SIUC.

Underwood is presently employed as a realtor with House 2 Home Realty. He has been with the company for the last four years. Previously, he worked in the banking industry for 20 years — for four different banks in new accounts and as commercial loan officer and assistant branch manager.

"I have been thinking about running for office for at least the last five or six years," Underwood said. "I want to give back to the community and county. And since our kids are grown, I felt like this was the right time for me. I've always said you can't complain about things if you aren't willing to step up and help make change possible."

Underwood said, if elected, he would address the fact that the county's accountant - Hudgens and Meyer - handles both the budget and audit, which he considers to be a conflict of interest.

"I think it's been a problem for years," he said. "Every two years, I would have a new accountant, which is the way we handled it in the banking business. This would be my top priority."

Underwood said his experience in banking, management and leadership role as a coach makes him more than qualified for the job of county treasurer.

"I would also work closely with the other county officeholders because developing good working relationships are important to me," he said.

Underwood and his wife, Christy, have two adult sons.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0