Union County CEO class features local products in its Christmas box sales

ANNA — Students in the Union County CEO program this year came up with a lucrative business idea: A gift box with items from area businesses. Their stock of 200 boxes is already sold out.
The high school students in the program plan and execute an event every year to raise money for their business projects. Students Aubrey Fisher and Emily White said each class looks forward to planning and executing an event.
“Obviously, COVID put a damper on what we could do,” Aubrey said. “We slowly formed an idea that would give back to the community.”
The CEO program offers high school students a chance to learn about business while earning credits toward high school graduation.
“It all focuses on business and entrepreneurship away from traditional learning styles,” Aubrey said.
“It is a very hands-on approach that gives real-life business experience,” Emily said.
As part of the curriculum, students meet with business owners and have mentors, giving them opportunities to not only learn about owning a business, but also to learn about the businesses in and around their own community.
The students came up with a box featuring products from Union County businesses, along with coupons and information about the businesses.
They offered 200 boxes at $35 each. The products and coupons were donated. Although it was a fundraiser, the project also promoted local businesses and shared some of the unique items available in the county.
The box includes a sample of coffee from Kiki’s Coffeehouse, tea from Hebrewz Coffeehouse, honey from C’s Bees, lavender tea bags from Shawnee Hills Lavender, wax melts from the Annabelle Market, cookies from Davis Bakery, Christmas pastries from Anna Baking Co., sweet potatoes and turnips from Sweitzer Farms, apples from Flamm’s Orchard and apple cider from Rendlemans Orchard, along with other items.
Students Maddox Thorpe, Julia Hall, Olivia Capel and Lexie Lingle took a break from packing boxes to talk about the project.
“Our boxes flew off the shelves,” Lexie said.
They admitted that they were unsure of how many would sell at the beginning of the project, but the response was very good. They kept the number of boxes at 200.
“We thought it might be difficult to approach businesses in COVID and ask for products to fill 400 boxes,” Olivia said.
Julia added that they might add additional products and sell more boxes next year.
Maddox rates the project at at least nine on a scale of 10.
“It definitely gives you greater appreciation for the work of small businesses. It has taken our whole team to put on, and the response was amazing,” Julia said.
Lexie said they went out in pairs to talk to potential sponsors. She learned how to approach people and ask for donations and became more comfortable talking to strangers.
The students also had to figure out how to safely distribute their boxes.
“We are offering curbside pickup and delivery, so people don’t have to come to pick up,” Olivia said.
Aubrey and Emily said they learned that it really does take a village to do almost anything.
“Don't be afraid to ask for help and use your resources, for sure. People in the community are willing to help, but we have to ask,” Aubrey said.
“The kids have really put their hearts and soul into this, and we’re really proud of them,” Melanie Smith, the facilitator of the program, said.
