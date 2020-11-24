Union County CEO class features local products in its Christmas box sales

“It definitely gives you greater appreciation for the work of small businesses. It has taken our whole team to put on, and the response was amazing,” Julia said.

Lexie said they went out in pairs to talk to potential sponsors. She learned how to approach people and ask for donations and became more comfortable talking to strangers.

The students also had to figure out how to safely distribute their boxes.

“We are offering curbside pickup and delivery, so people don’t have to come to pick up,” Olivia said.

Aubrey and Emily said they learned that it really does take a village to do almost anything.

“Don't be afraid to ask for help and use your resources, for sure. People in the community are willing to help, but we have to ask,” Aubrey said.

“The kids have really put their hearts and soul into this, and we’re really proud of them,” Melanie Smith, the facilitator of the program, said.

