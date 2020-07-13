Union County Fair was canceled when vendors couldn't obtain licenses

He added that the fairs are, in a way, canceled across the state because the licenses required to operate are not available.

To understand Moreland’s and Yates’ irritation, look at the Illinois Department of Agriculture website.

A statement on the Du Quoin State Fair website reads: “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Pritzker will issue an Executive Order cancelling the Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs this year.”

The county fair schedule is also listed on the website, with about 20 fairs still listed as happening. While there is a button to lead visitors to a list of canceled events, there is no statement saying the fairs are canceled.

After making the call to Springfield, Yates said he received a call from someone in Springfield suggesting that the fair’s state funding would be held if the fair went forward as planned. He said the caller threatened to withhold state funding as long as Pritzker is governor of the state. Yates said he became so angry during the call that he forgot to write down the caller’s name.

The men have attributed the call to the governor’s office, but it has no record of such a call to Union County, or any call to the county.