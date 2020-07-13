Union County Fair was canceled when vendors couldn't obtain licenses

ANNA — During a special meeting last week, the Union County Fair Board made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Union County Fair.
The fair board began meeting every two weeks in the spring to stay on top of ever-changing rules related to COVID-19 and Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home order and plan to reopen the state. They conferred with their regular vendors, including Sonshine Amusements, a carnival based in Alabama; Whippoorwill Rodeo Co.; Baker Racing, the company that runs the demolition derby; people who work with the tractor pulls; and various food vendors.
Over time, the board and vendors worked out a plan to keep visitors safe while holding their fair. As the situation improved in the state and Illinois progressed to Phase 3 of the reopening plan, the board signed contracts with vendors. By mid-June, plans were underway to hold the fair, with rules for the pandemic in place, such as social distancing and wearing face coverings.
“Our decision was we were going to have the fair. This would have been the 140th year,” said Mike Yates, fair board president.
“We had as much interest in the fair or more than we’ve ever had,” said Dale Moreland, secretary of the fair board.
The Union County Fair is one of the oldest county agricultural fairs in the state of Illinois. In fact, Moreland believes it is the second oldest.
At this point, the board had encountered only two obstacles. The Illinois County Fair Queen Contest, to be held in January 2021, had been canceled. That eliminated the need for a local county fair queen contest.
The other issue was portable outdoor toilets. The toilets are considered risky for passing along the virus, so they could not be used.
In late June, another issue popped up. Sonshine Amusements could not get a license for the days of the fair. Tammy Jones of Sonshine Amusements call Yates to inquire about the situation.
“Without a permit and without an inspection, Tammy can’t operate,” Moreland said.
Yates called Springfield and heard the same story Jones heard. The state is not issuing licenses for carnivals or doing inspections.
Then, a local food vendor called to report that they could not get a license to sell food at the fair. Members of the fair board called the Southern Seven Health Department and were told they are not issuing food vendor licenses for county fairs.
Moreland then called the Southern Illinois representative on the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs board, who said the county fairs were not canceled like the state fairs.
“What aggravates me is this: Why don’t they just print that all the fairs have been cancelled?" Moreland said. "I personally have a problem with the back-door stuff."
He added that the fairs are, in a way, canceled across the state because the licenses required to operate are not available.
To understand Moreland’s and Yates’ irritation, look at the Illinois Department of Agriculture website.
A statement on the Du Quoin State Fair website reads: “Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Pritzker will issue an Executive Order cancelling the Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs this year.”
The county fair schedule is also listed on the website, with about 20 fairs still listed as happening. While there is a button to lead visitors to a list of canceled events, there is no statement saying the fairs are canceled.
After making the call to Springfield, Yates said he received a call from someone in Springfield suggesting that the fair’s state funding would be held if the fair went forward as planned. He said the caller threatened to withhold state funding as long as Pritzker is governor of the state. Yates said he became so angry during the call that he forgot to write down the caller’s name.
The men have attributed the call to the governor’s office, but it has no record of such a call to Union County, or any call to the county.
“The Governor's Office staff did not make this call and we have no record of a call with Union County representatives where these alleged comments were made. Counties around the state have made the tough decision to cancel their fairs to protect the health and safety of their residents, and the Governor understands how unfortunate it is to have to cancel an event that people look forward to all year because the administration was also forced to cancel the Illinois State Fair. The virus knows no borders and the Governor's top priority is ensuring the people of this state stay healthy,” Jordan Abudayyeh, press secretary for Pritzker, said in an email.
Moreland and Yates don’t understand why little Union County is not safe to hold a livestock show, but Illinois Department of Agriculture is safe to host much larger livestock shows in Du Quoin and Springfield.
Last week, the fair board released a three-page statement explaining their position and a timeline of what happed.
“This meeting is one of the hardest meting the board has had,” the statement read.
The statement lines out the economic impact of the fair to both the county and the youth who participate in the junior livestock auction.
“The Union County Fair Board loves this county and still wish there was a way to put on the 2020 fair. We will see you next year."
