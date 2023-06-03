United no more: Some Southern Illinois congregations have left the United Methodist Church

Pastor Danny Motta shows the new logo for the Trinity Methodist Church in West Frankfort after splitting from the United Methodist Church.
Byron Hetzler
The old hymnals and pew bibles in Pastor Danny Motta’s West Frankfort church featuring a familiar cross-and-flame insignia are gone. The church has a new logo and a new name, too. So does one of the largest churches in Williamson County, now known as Marion Aldersgate Church.
These recent changes, along with those at several other churches in the region, have come about as the congregations have disaffiliated with the United Methodist Church over a variety of issues including debates on theology and biblical interpretation, as well as the recognition of LGBTQ clergy and same-sex marriages.
Southern Illinois churches including Motta’s former Trinity UMC (now Trinity Methodist Church) and the former Aldersgate UMC, along with several other previous United Methodist congregations in the region, have left the denomination recently following a denomination-required multi-step process of discovery and discussion leading to a vote to disaffiliate.
Once they voted to leave, the Great Rivers Annual Conference – the governing and administrative body for United Methodist congregations in much of Illinois – signed off last month, in essence, granting the churches their independence. So far, 28 churches in the Great Rivers Annual Conference have left the UMC.
Nationally, more than 4,000 U.S. congregations have received their local conferences’ permission to disaffiliate, according to United Methodist News Service. Some are remaining independent while others are joining the newly formed Global Methodist Church, a collection of congregations with a more conservative view.
Some Methodists said the schism is about the way that Christians view the Bible and how that has been developing for some time.
“The United Methodist Church as a denomination has had some disagreements over a number of issues that have increased since the mid-1980s,” explained Roger Smith of Murphysboro, a member of Trinity Methodist Church who has spent most of his life attending United Methodist churches in the region.
Motta said, “I prefer the Methodist camp of doctrine, but I’m a historic, orthodox biblical Christian. To me, the issues are less about the human sexuality components and more about faithfully interpreting scripture as we understand it and how it has been interpreted more or less for 2,000 years rather than changing the way we interpret scripture to accommodate the culture we live in. That’s our camp.”
Bill Nielsen, chair of the church council at Aldersgate, said members of his congregation felt the United Methodist Church had not been following its own Discipline, or guidelines of doctrine for the church, in recent years.
“That put us in a position where we said this is an organization we no longer want to belong to,” he explained.
He said the church of about 400 people studied the matter for many months, doing research and inviting speakers before making the decision to disaffiliate. He added leaving the denomination was something members of the congregation did not take lightly.
Trinity Methodist Church Pastor Danny Motta indicates where references to the United Methodist Church were removed from signage at the church in West Frankfort.
Byron Hetzler
“We spent a lot of time discussing things with our members,” he said, adding the final vote was “overwhelming” to disaffiliate.
Other than the new name and the new affiliation with the Global Methodist Church, Nielsen said there is no noticeable change in the way the church functions, worships or ministers.
“I’m still a big believer in the United Methodist Church. It’s a good organization, but the Global Methodist Church discipline is more concise and very conservative, which is just a better fit for us at this time,” he said.
Smith said members of the newly-named Trinity Methodist Church are sensing a sort of revival.
“There’s a general feeling of excitement that the Holy Spirit is moving and our spiritual activity has soared in the last several weeks,” he said.
Motta said he understands that many more United Methodist congregations in the region are going through the process and considering disaffiliation. Churches desiring to leave the denomination are required to declare their intent by the end of June for conference-wide approval at a gathering specifically for that purpose in December. He said churches have been told that there also will be other routes for disaffiliation in coming years.
“I think we will see another 20 to 40 churches in the conference disaffiliate in December,” he predicted.
The largest wildfires ever recorded in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province of Nova Scotia continued to grow Thursday, forcing the evacuation of hundreds of more people and prompting air quality warnings in US regions as far south as Virginia and Maryland.
100 least popular jobs in America
100 least popular jobs in America
Spend enough time watching the Discovery Channel and you’ll eventually run into Mike Rowe doing one stomach-churning task after the other on the hit TV show “
Dirty Jobs.” The Baltimore-born host is also known for his CNN series “Somebody’s Gotta Do It,” whose title underscores the fact that even the most menial and unsavory jobs serve important functions that need to be carried out by a small workforce.
The reasons a certain field might not contain very many many professionals vary widely. Certain positions are only held by a small number due to their unpleasant nature. The jobs on this list are individually held by about 7,500 people or less, for reasons including jobs limited to particular geographic locations, requiring extensive education, or revolving around a niche and specialized craft.
Using data from the
Bureau of Labor Statistics from May 2020 (released March 30, 2021), Stacker ranked the 100 least popular jobs in America by total employment. Only detailed job categories were included in the dataset. Every position’s number of total workers in the United States is listed alongside its average annual wage and average hourly wage, where each of those figures is available.
Read on to see if you hold one of the least popular jobs in the nation.
You may also like: Former jobs of the governor of every state
Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#100. Parking Enforcement Workers
- Number employed: 7,560
- Annual mean wage: $44,870 (20.3% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $20.23
Franco Francisco Maria // Shutterstock
#99. Epidemiologists
- Number employed: 7,500
- Annual mean wage: $83,620 (48.5% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $35.84
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#98. Gambling and Sports Book Writers and Runners
- Number employed: 7,500
- Annual mean wage: $27,130 (51.8% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $12.13
Lukasz Z // Shutterstock
#97. Ship Engineers
- Number employed: 7,480
- Annual mean wage: $81,110 (44.0% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $36.53
Igor Kardasov // Shutterstock
#95. Shoe and Leather Workers and Repairers
- Number employed: 7,380
- Annual mean wage: $31,480 (44.1% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $14.69
Dean Drobot // Shutterstock
#94. Dancers
- Number employed: 7,370
- Annual mean wage: -$04 (100.0% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $18.58
Artur Didyk // Shutterstock
#93. Exercise Physiologists
- Number employed: 7,330
- Annual mean wage: $54,020 (4.1% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $24.17
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#92. Woodworkers, All Other
- Number employed: 7,300
- Annual mean wage: $35,710 (36.6% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $16.17
MIND AND I // Shutterstock
#91. Textile Bleaching and Dyeing Machine Operators and Tenders
- Number employed: 7,260
- Annual mean wage: $31,600 (43.9% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $14.55
You may also like: 100 Highest Paying Jobs In America
moxumbic // Shutterstock
#89. Fish and Game Wardens
- Number employed: 7,230
- Annual mean wage: $57,810 (2.7% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $27.90
Sheila Fitzgerald // Shutterstock
#88. Artists and Related Workers, All Other
- Number employed: 7,220
- Annual mean wage: $69,650 (23.7% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $31.63
Regan Vercruysse // Wikimedia Commons
#87. Pourers and Casters, Metal
- Number employed: 7,200
- Annual mean wage: $42,440 (24.6% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $19.31
Fotangel // Shutterstock
#85. Nurse Midwives
- Number employed: 7,120
- Annual mean wage: $115,540 (105.2% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $53.43
Suzanne M. Day // Wikimedia Commons
#84. Desktop Publishers
- Number employed: 7,090
- Annual mean wage: $50,600 (10.1% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $22.86
McLittle Stock // Shutterstock
#83. Musical Instrument Repairers and Tuners
- Number employed: 7,070
- Annual mean wage: $39,770 (29.4% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $17.70
nioloxs // Shutterstock
#82. Materials Scientists
- Number employed: 6,930
- Annual mean wage: $104,450 (85.5% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $47.82
MMCedu // Wikimedia Commons
#81. Architecture Teachers, Postsecondary
- Number employed: 6,910
- Annual mean wage: $100,820 (79.0% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: -$4.00
You may also like: Highest-Paid Jobs in Health Care
Canva
#80. Proofreaders and Copy Markers
- Number employed: 6,610
- Annual mean wage: $44,670 (20.7% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $19.78
Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock
#79. Archivists
- Number employed: 6,550
- Annual mean wage: $61,210 (8.7% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $27.29
Eric Lockwood // U.S. Navy
#78. Life Scientists, All Other
- Number employed: 6,540
- Annual mean wage: $92,170 (63.7% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $39.42
angellodeco // Shutterstock
#77. Forest and Conservation Workers
- Number employed: 6,490
- Annual mean wage: $33,520 (40.5% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $14.73
YCC Volunteers // Wikimedia Commons
#75. Mining and Geological Engineers, Including Mining Safety Engineers
- Number employed: 6,270
- Annual mean wage: $100,140 (77.8% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $45.10
King Ropes Access // Shutterstock
#74. Hydrologists
- Number employed: 6,170
- Annual mean wage: $90,150 (60.1% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $40.41
U.S. Geological Survey // Wikimedia Commons
#73. Nuclear Technicians
- Number employed: 6,160
- Annual mean wage: $83,810 (48.8% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $40.48
Gecko Studio // Shutterstock
#72. Correspondence Clerks
- Number employed: 6,150
- Annual mean wage: $40,070 (28.8% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $18.46
ImYanis // Shutterstock
#71. Tool Grinders, Filers, and Sharpeners
- Number employed: 6,080
- Annual mean wage: $43,670 (22.4% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $19.74
You may also like: Jobs Projected to Grow the Most in the Next Decade
ivan_kislitsin // Shutterstock
#70. Political Scientists
- Number employed: 6,010
- Annual mean wage: $124,100 (120.4% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $60.27
World Travel & Tourism Council // Wikimedia Commons
#69. Environmental Science Teachers, Postsecondary
- Number employed: 5,860
- Annual mean wage: $94,520 (67.9% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: unavailable
A StockStudio // Shutterstock
#68. Wind Turbine Service Technicians
- Number employed: 5,860
- Annual mean wage: $59,340 (5.4% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $27.03
Jordi C // Shutterstock
#67. Arbitrators, Mediators, and Conciliators
- Number employed: 5,810
- Annual mean wage: $76,440 (35.7% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $31.79
sabthai // Shutterstock
#66. Costume Attendants
- Number employed: 5,750
- Annual mean wage: $51,780 (8.0% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $20.63
You may also like: College majors that make the most money
Jorge Royan // Wikimedia Commons
#65. Farmers, Ranchers, and Other Agricultural Managers
- Number employed: 5,670
- Annual mean wage: $76,810 (36.4% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $32.73
USDA // Wikimedia Commons
#64. Occupational Therapy Aides
- Number employed: 5,630
- Annual mean wage: $34,160 (39.3% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $14.51
Kzenon // Shutterstock
#63. Dentists, All Other Specialists
- Number employed: 5,610
- Annual mean wage: $194,930 (246.2% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $88.12
Prostock-studio // Shutterstock
#62. Anthropology and Archeology Teachers, Postsecondary
- Number employed: 5,590
- Annual mean wage: $98,740 (75.4% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: unavailable
Mr Boiko Oleg // Shutterstock
#60. Floor Sanders and Finishers
- Number employed: 5,100
- Annual mean wage: $41,400 (26.5% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $18.68
KarepaStock // Shutterstock
#59. Orthodontists
- Number employed: 5,040
- Annual mean wage: $237,990 (322.6% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: unavailable
BalanceFormCreative // Shutterstock
#58. Fallers
- Number employed: 4,820
- Annual mean wage: $49,520 (12.1% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $20.76
klikkipetra // Shutterstock
#57. Fabric and Apparel Patternmakers
- Number employed: 4,670
- Annual mean wage: $57,880 (2.8% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $23.88
Photosite // Shutterstock
#55. Telephone Operators
- Number employed: 4,630
- Annual mean wage: $39,340 (30.1% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $18.13
LDprod // Shutterstock
#54. Rail Yard Engineers, Dinkey Operators, and Hostlers
- Number employed: 4,580
- Annual mean wage: $55,200 (2.0% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $24.86
Viewfoto studio // Shutterstock
#53. Hoist and Winch Operators
- Number employed: 4,460
- Annual mean wage: $62,730 (11.4% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $30.10
elmar gubisch // Shutterstock
#52. Library Science Teachers, Postsecondary
- Number employed: 4,230
- Annual mean wage: $77,560 (37.7% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: unavailable
stockstation // Shutterstock
#51. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
- Number employed: 4,120
- Annual mean wage: $234,990 (317.3% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: unavailable
You may also like: Best jobs that require a bachelor's degree
Ryan G. Wilbe // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Craft Artists
- Number employed: 4,090
- Annual mean wage: $38,260 (32.1% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $16.92
Tulane Public Relations // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Shoe Machine Operators and Tenders
- Number employed: 4,080
- Annual mean wage: $31,430 (44.2% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $14.72
Nina Hale // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Entertainment Attendants and Related Workers, All Other
- Number employed: 3,900
- Annual mean wage: $32,580 (42.1% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $13.09
Matthäus Wander // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Embalmers
- Number employed: 3,860
- Annual mean wage: $50,220 (10.8% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $22.90
Felipe Mahecha // Shutterstock
#46. Logging Workers, All Other
- Number employed: 3,850
- Annual mean wage: $41,830 (25.7% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $19.91
You may also like: Dangerous Jobs From Throughout Human History
V.Zhytkov // Shutterstock
#45. Pile Driver Operators
- Number employed: 3,820
- Annual mean wage: $71,880 (27.7% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $30.47
Igor Pavlenko // Shutterstock
#44. Transit and Railroad Police
- Number employed: 3,800
- Annual mean wage: $71,000 (26.1% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $34.89
2p2play // Shutterstock
#43. Gas Compressor and Gas Pumping Station Operators
- Number employed: 3,800
- Annual mean wage: $63,770 (13.2% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $32.62
Aleksandar Malivuk // Shutterstock
#42. Geography Teachers, Postsecondary
- Number employed: 3,720
- Annual mean wage: $87,160 (54.8% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: unavailable
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#41. Choreographers
- Number employed: 3,580
- Annual mean wage: $52,000 (7.7% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $21.00
You may also like: History of workers' strikes in America
Gukzilla // Shutterstock
#40. Loading and Moving Machine Operators, Underground Mining
- Number employed: 3,520
- Annual mean wage: $56,100 (0.4% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $27.23
Mark Agnor // Shutterstock
#39. Commercial Divers
- Number employed: 3,460
- Annual mean wage: $71,850 (27.6% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $26.35
Andrew McKaskle // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Sewers, Hand
- Number employed: 3,410
- Annual mean wage: $30,790 (45.3% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $14.42
buffaloboy2513 // Shutterstock
#37. Model Makers, Metal and Plastic
- Number employed: 3,400
- Annual mean wage: $58,180 (3.3% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $26.33
enmyo // Shutterstock
#36. Log Graders and Scalers
- Number employed: 3,390
- Annual mean wage: $38,940 (30.8% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $17.74
You may also like: 100 Lowest-Paying Jobs in America
TFoxFoto // Shutterstock
#35. Camera and Photographic Equipment Repairers
- Number employed: 3,320
- Annual mean wage: $42,740 (24.1% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $19.39
PRESSLAB // Shutterstock
#34. Gambling Managers
- Number employed: 3,240
- Annual mean wage: $85,440 (51.7% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $36.28
Studio Romantic // Shutterstock
#33. Bridge and Lock Tenders
- Number employed: 3,080
- Annual mean wage: $49,610 (11.9% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $25.16
Marcin Wichary // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Communications Equipment Operators, All Other
- Number employed: 3,070
- Annual mean wage: $49,260 (12.5% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $22.44
ESB Basic // Shutterstock
#31. Terrazzo Workers and Finishers
- Number employed: 2,970
- Annual mean wage: $56,440 (0.2% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $24.73
You may also like: 50 college majors that earn the least money
U.S. Navy // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Forest Fire Inspectors and Prevention Specialists
- Number employed: 2,900
- Annual mean wage: $52,130 (7.4% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $20.26
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock
#29. Manufactured Building and Mobile Home Installers
- Number employed: 2,900
- Annual mean wage: $36,360 (35.4% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $16.89
K303 // Shutterstock
#28. Paperhangers
- Number employed: 2,820
- Annual mean wage: $49,820 (11.5% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $20.94
Zakhar Mar // Shutterstock
#27. Makeup Artists, Theatrical and Performance
- Number employed: 2,780
- Annual mean wage: $99,990 (77.6% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $51.40
Charlie Brewer // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Animal Scientists
- Number employed: 2,680
- Annual mean wage: $74,540 (32.4% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $30.52
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#24. Sociologists
- Number employed: 2,470
- Annual mean wage: $93,420 (65.9% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $41.40
BigBlues // Shutterstock
#23. Mathematicians
- Number employed: 2,460
- Annual mean wage: $112,530 (99.8% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $53.30
Erickson Stock // Shutterstock
#22. Watch and Clock Repairers
- Number employed: 2,430
- Annual mean wage: $48,560 (13.8% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $21.77
Gitanna // Shutterstock
#21. Patternmakers, Metal and Plastic
- Number employed: 2,400
- Annual mean wage: $49,570 (12.0% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $23.16
You may also like: Most common jobs in America
R_Boe // Shutterstock
#20. Motorboat Operators
- Number employed: 2,380
- Annual mean wage: $53,500 (5.0% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $26.88
Quang nguyen vinh // Shutterstock
#19. Models
- Number employed: 2,350
- Annual mean wage: $54,050 (4.0% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $15.34
Tinxi // Shutterstock
#18. Genetic Counselors
- Number employed: 2,280
- Annual mean wage: $89,710 (59.3% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $41.20
Kemberly Groue // U.S. Air Force
#17. Family and Consumer Sciences Teachers, Postsecondary
- Number employed: 2,270
- Annual mean wage: $81,580 (44.9% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: unavailable
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#16. Motion Picture Projectionists
- Number employed: 2,270
- Annual mean wage: $34,380 (38.9% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $13.22
You may also like: Worst jobs in America
Alexander Dinaev // Shutterstock
#15. Roof Bolters, Mining
- Number employed: 2,080
- Annual mean wage: $61,900 (9.9% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $29.42
ENERGY.GOV // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Astronomers
- Number employed: 1,910
- Annual mean wage: $126,250 (124.2% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $57.56
Akimov Igor // Shutterstock
#13. Dredge Operators
- Number employed: 1,750
- Annual mean wage: $53,790 (4.5% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $23.66
Dominicus Johannes Bergsma // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Rail Transportation Workers, All Other
- Number employed: 1,540
- Annual mean wage: $54,670 (2.9% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $23.06
MTA New York City Transit // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Forestry and Conservation Science Teachers, Postsecondary
- Number employed: 1,460
- Annual mean wage: $92,420 (64.1% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: unavailable
You may also like: Most common jobs in America 100 years ago
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#10. Geographers
- Number employed: 1,450
- Annual mean wage: $85,620 (52.1% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $41.07
Scott Prokop // Shutterstock
#9. Agricultural Engineers
- Number employed: 1,440
- Annual mean wage: $101,620 (80.5% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $40.58
Jialiang Gao // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Timing Device Assemblers and Adjusters
- Number employed: 1,000
- Annual mean wage: $39,430 (30.0% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $17.39
Wikijunkie // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Animal Breeders
- Number employed: 920
- Annual mean wage: $43,930 (22.0% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $19.60
otsphoto // Shutterstock
#6. Model Makers, Wood
- Number employed: 800
- Annual mean wage: $62,600 (11.2% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $30.79
You may also like: Jobs Most in Danger of Being Automated
nikkytok // Shutterstock
#5. Industrial-Organizational Psychologists
- Number employed: 780
- Annual mean wage: $112,690 (100.1% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $46.28
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#4. Refractory Materials Repairers, Except Brickmasons
- Number employed: 760
- Annual mean wage: $55,080 (2.2% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $26.26
Shestakov Dmytro // Shutterstock
#3. Prosthodontists
- Number employed: 530
- Annual mean wage: $214,870 (281.6% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: unavailable
YAKOBCHUK VIACHESLAV // Shutterstock
#2. Cooks, Private Household
- Number employed: 320
- Annual mean wage: $46,810 (16.9% below mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $15.69
goodluz // Shutterstock
#1. Patternmakers, Wood
- Number employed: 190
- Annual mean wage: $60,750 (7.9% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $31.31
You may also like: 50 most physical jobs in America
ellinnur bakarudin // Shutterstock
#90. Signal and Track Switch Repairers
- Number employed: 7,250
- Annual mean wage: $75,970 (34.9% above mean for all occupations)
- Median hourly wage: $36.64
APChanel // Shutterstock
100 least popular jobs in America
Pinpointing which jobs are the country's least popular can tell you something about the direction an economy is going.
That's because industries that once thrived might have lost ground to technological or other advances and have few job openings. Others with many opportunities for employment might be growing.
Of course, jobs can be unpopular or uncommon for many reasons. On the TV show "Dirty Jobs," host Mike Rowe is seen farming deer for urine and relocating beavers—clearly, employment that's not for everyone.
Other jobs might require years of education or training or be limited to certain geographical areas.
Stacker ranked the 100 least popular jobs in America, based on their total employment and using May 2022 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Only detailed job categories were included in the analysis. Every position's number of total workers in the United States is listed alongside its average annual wage and average hourly wage.
Read on to see if you hold one of the least popular jobs in the country.
"Erickson Stock // Shutterstock"
#100. Archivists
- Total nationwide employment: 7,230
- Median hourly wage: $28.19
- Median annual wage: $58,640
Stokkete // Shutterstock
#99. Helpers--extraction workers
- Total nationwide employment: 6,910
- Median hourly wage: $20.73
- Median annual wage: $43,110
Kzenon // Shutterstock
#98. Layout workers, metal and plastic
- Total nationwide employment: 6,890
- Median hourly wage: $28.01
- Median annual wage: $58,260
Glen Jones // Shutterstock
#97. Signal and track switch repairers
- Total nationwide employment: 6,880
- Median hourly wage: $39.09
- Median annual wage: $81,300
APChanel // Shutterstock
#96. Statistical assistants
- Total nationwide employment: 6,710
- Median hourly wage: $23.50
- Median annual wage: $48,880
Golubovy // Shutterstock
#95. Textile bleaching and dyeing machine operators and tenders
- Total nationwide employment: 6,640
- Median hourly wage: $15.71
- Median annual wage: $32,680
Brian Goodman // Shutterstock
#94. Exercise physiologists
- Total nationwide employment: 6,580
- Median hourly wage: $24.69
- Median annual wage: $51,350
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#93. Desktop publishers
- Total nationwide employment: 6,560
- Median hourly wage: $23.04
- Median annual wage: $47,910
GOLFX // Shutterstock
#92. Fish and game wardens
- Total nationwide employment: 6,530
- Median hourly wage: $28.61
- Median annual wage: $59,500
ZikG // Shutterstock
#91. Drilling and boring machine tool setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic
- Total nationwide employment: 6,470
- Median hourly wage: $20.41
- Median annual wage: $42,450
Pixel B // Shutterstock
#89. Architecture teachers, postsecondary
- Total nationwide employment: 6,420
- Median hourly wage: Not available
- Median annual wage: $93,220
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#89. Cooling and freezing equipment operators and tenders
- Total nationwide employment: 6,420
- Median hourly wage: $20.62
- Median annual wage: $42,890
Canva
#88. Musical instrument repairers and tuners
- Total nationwide employment: 6,330
- Median hourly wage: $18.34
- Median annual wage: $38,150
Canva
#87. Orthodontists
- Total nationwide employment: 6,310
- Median hourly wage: $83.83
- Median annual wage: $174,360
Canva
#86. Extraction workers, all other
- Total nationwide employment: 6,290
- Median hourly wage: $24.81
- Median annual wage: $51,600
LaKirr // Shutterstock
#85. Hydrologists
- Total nationwide employment: 6,270
- Median hourly wage: $41.34
- Median annual wage: $85,990
Patrizio Martorana // Shutterstock
#84. Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers
- Total nationwide employment: 6,250
- Median hourly wage: $36.42
- Median annual wage: $75,760
Syda Productions // Shutterstock
#83. Environmental science teachers, postsecondary
- Total nationwide employment: 6,240
- Median hourly wage: Not available
- Median annual wage: $83,040
I. Noyan Yilmaz // // Shutterstock
#82. Agricultural workers, all other
- Total nationwide employment: 6,100
- Median hourly wage: $17.17
- Median annual wage: $35,720
Canva
#81. Forest and conservation workers
- Total nationwide employment: 6,080
- Median hourly wage: $15.51
- Median annual wage: $32,270
Canva
#80. Pourers and casters, metal
- Total nationwide employment: 6,070
- Median hourly wage: $21.67
- Median annual wage: $45,070
Max Mark Agnor // Shutterstock
#79. Nuclear technicians
- Total nationwide employment: 5,880
- Median hourly wage: $48.28
- Median annual wage: $100,420
Krysja // Shutterstock
#78. Helpers--roofers
- Total nationwide employment: 5,790
- Median hourly wage: $17.80
- Median annual wage: $37,020
Canva
#77. Costume attendants
- Total nationwide employment: 5,730
- Median hourly wage: $23.30
- Median annual wage: $48,470
Linda Zupanc // Shutterstock
#76. Political scientists
- Total nationwide employment: 5,660
- Median hourly wage: $61.55
- Median annual wage: $128,020
Desizned // Shutterstock
#75. Disc jockeys, except radio
- Total nationwide employment: 5,640
- Median hourly wage: $21.34
- Median annual wage: Not available
viktoriia varvashchenko // Shutterstock
#74. Nuclear power reactor operators
- Total nationwide employment: 5,450
- Median hourly wage: $55.71
- Median annual wage: $115,870
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#73. Choreographers
- Total nationwide employment: 5,400
- Median hourly wage: $24.52
- Median annual wage: $50,990
Canva
#72. Photographic process workers and processing machine operators
- Total nationwide employment: 5,380
- Median hourly wage: $17.44
- Median annual wage: $36,280
Canva
#71. Tool grinders, filers, and sharpeners
- Total nationwide employment: 5,320
- Median hourly wage: $20.16
- Median annual wage: $41,940
Canva
#70. Dentists, all other specialists
- Total nationwide employment: 5,250
- Median hourly wage: $102.28
- Median annual wage: $212,740
Canva
#69. Loading and moving machine operators, underground mining
- Total nationwide employment: 5,210
- Median hourly wage: $30.73
- Median annual wage: $63,920
Canva
#68. Proofreaders and copy markers
- Total nationwide employment: 5,120
- Median hourly wage: $21.83
- Median annual wage: $45,410
Canva
#67. Correspondence clerks
- Total nationwide employment: 4,970
- Median hourly wage: $18.61
- Median annual wage: $38,700
Canva
#65. Anthropology and archeology teachers, postsecondary
- Total nationwide employment: 4,930
- Median hourly wage: Not available
- Median annual wage: $85,000
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#65. Entertainment attendants and related workers, all other
- Total nationwide employment: 4,930
- Median hourly wage: $13.11
- Median annual wage: $27,260
ALPA PROD // Shutterstock
#64. Gambling managers
- Total nationwide employment: 4,800
- Median hourly wage: $38.80
- Median annual wage: $80,710
HannaTor // Shutterstock
#63. Craft artists
- Total nationwide employment: 4,760
- Median hourly wage: $18.34
- Median annual wage: $38,150
Robilad Co // Shutterstock
#62. Explosives workers, ordnance handling experts, and blasters
- Total nationwide employment: 4,710
- Median hourly wage: $27.24
- Median annual wage: $56,670
Fortish // Shutterstock
#61. Fallers
- Total nationwide employment: 4,530
- Median hourly wage: $23.64
- Median annual wage: $49,160
Yulyazolotko // Shutterstock
#60. Library science teachers, postsecondary
- Total nationwide employment: 4,330
- Median hourly wage: Not available
- Median annual wage: $76,370
Canva
#59. Oral and maxillofacial surgeons
- Total nationwide employment: 4,290
- Median hourly wage: #
- Median annual wage: #
Canva
#58. Floor sanders and finishers
- Total nationwide employment: 4,270
- Median hourly wage: $22.14
- Median annual wage: $46,060
Canva
#57. Telephone operators
- Total nationwide employment: 4,030
- Median hourly wage: $18.43
- Median annual wage: $38,330
Canva
#55. Embalmers
- Total nationwide employment: 3,950
- Median hourly wage: $23.99
- Median annual wage: $49,910
NKM999 // Shutterstock
#55. Log graders and scalers
- Total nationwide employment: 3,950
- Median hourly wage: $20.37
- Median annual wage: $42,370
TFoxFoto // Shutterstock
#54. Rock splitters, quarry
- Total nationwide employment: 3,910
- Median hourly wage: $22.12
- Median annual wage: $46,010
Canva
#53. Commercial divers
- Total nationwide employment: 3,860
- Median hourly wage: $32.84
- Median annual wage: $68,300
Aniwat phromrungsee // Shutterstock
#52. Mathematical science occupations, all other
- Total nationwide employment: 3,840
- Median hourly wage: $34.47
- Median annual wage: $71,700
Erickson Stock // Shutterstock
#51. Gas compressor and gas pumping station operators
- Total nationwide employment: 3,740
- Median hourly wage: $28.84
- Median annual wage: $59,990
Canva
#50. Occupational therapy aides
- Total nationwide employment: 3,710
- Median hourly wage: $17.82
- Median annual wage: $37,060
Canva
#49. Bridge and lock tenders
- Total nationwide employment: 3,690
- Median hourly wage: $22.73
- Median annual wage: $47,280
Denys Yelmanov // Shutterstock
#48. Manufactured building and mobile home installers
- Total nationwide employment: 3,630
- Median hourly wage: $17.70
- Median annual wage: $36,820
indykb // Shutterstock
#47. Logging workers, all other
- Total nationwide employment: 3,490
- Median hourly wage: $22.65
- Median annual wage: $47,110
Canva
#46. Sewers, hand
- Total nationwide employment: 3,440
- Median hourly wage: $15.16
- Median annual wage: $31,530
Canva
#45. Transit and railroad police
- Total nationwide employment: 3,370
- Median hourly wage: $33.25
- Median annual wage: $69,150
JL IMAGES // Shutterstock
#44. Model makers, metal and plastic
- Total nationwide employment: 3,350
- Median hourly wage: $27.70
- Median annual wage: $57,620
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#43. Geography teachers, postsecondary
- Total nationwide employment: 3,340
- Median hourly wage: Not available
- Median annual wage: $81,920
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#42. Pile driver operators
- Total nationwide employment: 3,290
- Median hourly wage: $30.92
- Median annual wage: $64,310
Canva
#41. Genetic counselors
- Total nationwide employment: 3,220
- Median hourly wage: $43.26
- Median annual wage: $89,990
Canva
#40. Medical dosimetrists
- Total nationwide employment: 3,190
- Median hourly wage: $62.01
- Median annual wage: $128,970
Mark_Kostich // Shutterstock
#39. Historians
- Total nationwide employment: 3,120
- Median hourly wage: $31.03
- Median annual wage: $64,540
Agenturfotografin // Shutterstock
#38. Motorboat operators
- Total nationwide employment: 3,110
- Median hourly wage: $19.92
- Median annual wage: $41,430
Dmitry Dven // Shutterstock
#37. Fabric and apparel patternmakers
- Total nationwide employment: 3,070
- Median hourly wage: $29.00
- Median annual wage: $60,320
Sergii Kovalov // Shutterstock
#36. Sociologists
- Total nationwide employment: 2,980
- Median hourly wage: $47.40
- Median annual wage: $98,590
Canva
#35. Makeup artists, theatrical and performance
- Total nationwide employment: 2,970
- Median hourly wage: $46.33
- Median annual wage: $96,370
Kokulina // Shutterstock
#34. Shoe machine operators and tenders
- Total nationwide employment: 2,960
- Median hourly wage: $15.89
- Median annual wage: $33,060
Olaf Speier // Shutterstock
#33. Crematory operators
- Total nationwide employment: 2,930
- Median hourly wage: $19.40
- Median annual wage: $40,360
SimonTheSorcerer // Shutterstock
#32. Hydrologic technicians
- Total nationwide employment: 2,920
- Median hourly wage: $28.06
- Median annual wage: $58,360
Photodiem // Shutterstock
#31. Rail yard engineers, dinkey operators, and hostlers
- Total nationwide employment: 2,680
- Median hourly wage: $27.09
- Median annual wage: $56,340
APChanel // Shutterstock
#30. Animal scientists
- Total nationwide employment: 2,520
- Median hourly wage: $33.36
- Median annual wage: $69,390
Pressmaster // Shutterstock
#29. Hoist and winch operators
- Total nationwide employment: 2,440
- Median hourly wage: $28.34
- Median annual wage: $58,950
Canva
#28. Family and consumer sciences teachers, postsecondary
- Total nationwide employment: 2,420
- Median hourly wage: Not available
- Median annual wage: $76,440
Canva
#27. Forest fire inspectors and prevention specialists
- Total nationwide employment: 2,290
- Median hourly wage: $23.13
- Median annual wage: $48,110
NancyS // Shutterstock
#26. Underground mining machine operators, all other
- Total nationwide employment: 2,270
- Median hourly wage: $30.86
- Median annual wage: $64,180
Peruphotart // Shutterstock
#25. Rail transportation workers, all other
- Total nationwide employment: 2,240
- Median hourly wage: $20.33
- Median annual wage: $42,280
Canva
#24. Patternmakers, metal and plastic
- Total nationwide employment: 2,230
- Median hourly wage: $26.43
- Median annual wage: $54,970
Funtay // Shutterstock
#23. Paperhangers
- Total nationwide employment: 2,220
- Median hourly wage: $21.60
- Median annual wage: $44,930
Canva
#22. Astronomers