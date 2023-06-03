United no more: Some Southern Illinois congregations have left the United Methodist Church

The old hymnals and pew bibles in Pastor Danny Motta’s West Frankfort church featuring a familiar cross-and-flame insignia are gone. The church has a new logo and a new name, too. So does one of the largest churches in Williamson County, now known as Marion Aldersgate Church.

These recent changes, along with those at several other churches in the region, have come about as the congregations have disaffiliated with the United Methodist Church over a variety of issues including debates on theology and biblical interpretation, as well as the recognition of LGBTQ clergy and same-sex marriages.

Southern Illinois churches including Motta’s former Trinity UMC (now Trinity Methodist Church) and the former Aldersgate UMC, along with several other previous United Methodist congregations in the region, have left the denomination recently following a denomination-required multi-step process of discovery and discussion leading to a vote to disaffiliate.

Once they voted to leave, the Great Rivers Annual Conference – the governing and administrative body for United Methodist congregations in much of Illinois – signed off last month, in essence, granting the churches their independence. So far, 28 churches in the Great Rivers Annual Conference have left the UMC.

Nationally, more than 4,000 U.S. congregations have received their local conferences’ permission to disaffiliate, according to United Methodist News Service. Some are remaining independent while others are joining the newly formed Global Methodist Church, a collection of congregations with a more conservative view.

Some Methodists said the schism is about the way that Christians view the Bible and how that has been developing for some time.

“The United Methodist Church as a denomination has had some disagreements over a number of issues that have increased since the mid-1980s,” explained Roger Smith of Murphysboro, a member of Trinity Methodist Church who has spent most of his life attending United Methodist churches in the region.

Motta said, “I prefer the Methodist camp of doctrine, but I’m a historic, orthodox biblical Christian. To me, the issues are less about the human sexuality components and more about faithfully interpreting scripture as we understand it and how it has been interpreted more or less for 2,000 years rather than changing the way we interpret scripture to accommodate the culture we live in. That’s our camp.”

Bill Nielsen, chair of the church council at Aldersgate, said members of his congregation felt the United Methodist Church had not been following its own Discipline, or guidelines of doctrine for the church, in recent years.

“That put us in a position where we said this is an organization we no longer want to belong to,” he explained.

He said the church of about 400 people studied the matter for many months, doing research and inviting speakers before making the decision to disaffiliate. He added leaving the denomination was something members of the congregation did not take lightly.

“We spent a lot of time discussing things with our members,” he said, adding the final vote was “overwhelming” to disaffiliate.

Other than the new name and the new affiliation with the Global Methodist Church, Nielsen said there is no noticeable change in the way the church functions, worships or ministers.

“I’m still a big believer in the United Methodist Church. It’s a good organization, but the Global Methodist Church discipline is more concise and very conservative, which is just a better fit for us at this time,” he said.

Smith said members of the newly-named Trinity Methodist Church are sensing a sort of revival.

“There’s a general feeling of excitement that the Holy Spirit is moving and our spiritual activity has soared in the last several weeks,” he said.

Motta said he understands that many more United Methodist congregations in the region are going through the process and considering disaffiliation. Churches desiring to leave the denomination are required to declare their intent by the end of June for conference-wide approval at a gathering specifically for that purpose in December. He said churches have been told that there also will be other routes for disaffiliation in coming years.

“I think we will see another 20 to 40 churches in the conference disaffiliate in December,” he predicted.