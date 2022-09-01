United States Senator Dick Durbin shares stories with SIU students

CARBONDALE — United States Senator Dick Durbin was on campus Thursday for a luncheon to inspire and advise students at Southern Illinois University.

The event was held at the Forestry building in the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute department.

John Jackson, a visiting professor, political scientist and staff member at the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute greeted the crowd and shared memories of him and Durbin when they first met.

“I met him over 50 years ago, right here in Carbondale,” Jackson said before welcoming Durbin to the podium.

Durbin shared his experience growing up in East St. Louis, heading to Georgetown School of Foreign Service and developing his career in the political world.

“I didn’t have the background a lot of the students had,” Durbin said. “Fast forward to my senior year, my roommate from Chicago said to me, ‘Durbin I just saw this notice of Interns needed at the U.S. Senator office, Illinois residents preferred.’”

The excitement and stories his roommate shared with him intrigued Durbin. He didn’t know this internship was about to change his life. Durbin ended up getting the internship and working for U.S. Senator Paul Douglas.

Durbin shared stories about his time with Douglas, including how he got the name Dick Durbin.

“He [Douglas] turns to me and says ‘so your Dick Durbin of East St. Louis, Illinois.’ Nobody had ever called me Dick Durbin in my life. It was always Richard Durbin, or something else. I thought, ‘I can't correct him,’” Durbin said.

The first time Durbin met Paul Simon was on a campaign for Douglas in West Frankfort. After spending the day together the two grew a comfortable rapport, and later on Simon became Durbin’s first boss in the life of politics.

“He was my first employer out of law school. He was Lt. Governor at the time, presided over the Senate. I was his parliamentarian,” Durbin said.

He shared his experience running for office for the first time, and two more times after that before actually winning. After losing three times, Durbin never lost motivation to keep running.

“I’m in my fourth election cycle, and I’ve never won a race. My wife said, ‘This is it, you know, you’ve got to win this.’ I run for Congress from Springfield. I beat a 22 year incumbent. That was a great democratic year,” Durbin said.

During his time he was able to serve two years with Simon and 14 years later Durbin decided to run for Senate. He made it known that without both Douglas and Simon he would’ve never been involved in political life. Durbin said it has been a great life.

Whilst finishing up, Durbin opened the floor for questions.

“Do you have any other ambitions for your future?” an attendee asked.

Durbin made note that after 14 years in the house and 26 years in the Senate, last year was his first time becoming a chairman of a committee. Durbin was waiting for seniority and last year was his opportunity to jump on it.

“I am now chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. It’s exhilarating. It’s an opportunity to do a lot of good things. If I could wave my wand and do one thing for sure it would be to pass the DREAM Act,” Durbin said.

The DREAM Act is a bill that takes undocumented kids who came to the U.S. in their early stages of life an opportunity to apply for temporary legal status and hopefully acquire permanent legal status.

Durbin answered a handful of questions before wrapping up, and took photos with some people in the crowd.