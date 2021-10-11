Unity Point School District board honored for 'effective governance'

Unity Point School District No. 140’s board of education is one of just 35 school board statewide being recognized for effective governance by the Illinois Association of School Boards.
The board will be recognized Tuesday evening during the IASB Shawnee Division Fall meeting Tuesday evening.
The Unity Point School District offers pre-K through eighth grade for the southern part of Carbondale as well as the Boskydell and Makanda areas.
According to the IASB website, the School Board Governance Recognition program is for local school boards that practice “effective governance behaviors…through participation in and support for board development programs and events.”
Additionally, the IASB website indicates that good governance “requires full board commitment to obtaining the knowledge, skills and abilities critical to good governance.”
“It’s not a surprise that the Unity Point board earned this honor,” Unity Point Superintendent Lori James-Gross said. “Our board of education is constantly working to improve the district for our students and for the entire community. The individual board members and the full board are always looking for professional development opportunities to advance their governance knowledge and learn from the successes of their peers in other districts.”
In a news release announcing the honor, she said the program aims to showcase how good governance creates a positive impact for students, staff, and the entire district community.
“It provides an opportunity for districts to tell their story about programs and projects that are improving outcomes in their local school districts and offers board members a chance to highlight how continuous learning, both by individual board members and the full board team, results in improved governance for the board of education and positive outcomes for the district,” the release said.
James-Gross said the members of the board deserve credit for the recognition.
“The board engages with the community on issues of importance and they do an outstanding job of monitoring the district’s performance to ensure that we are meeting the goals that align with our mission,” said James-Gross.
Unity Point School Board President D.W. Presley said the seven-member board works to serve the district.
“Our board has shown its commitment to the district, and ultimately the students, by continually improving their leadership skills and knowledge. To be a successful board and provide the high-quality educational experience our students deserve requires a lot of time and effort and a commitment to continual learning,” he said.
Presley added while the recognition is nice, the main focus of the board remains the students.
“The work of the school board doesn’t only occur during our regular board meetings. There is a lot of work that happens outside the meetings; studying the issues, communicating with the community, advocating on behalf of our district, and learning the intricacies of school finance, just to name a few. Serving on the school board can be a lot of work, but it’s well worth it when we get to see our students achieve success and go on to do great things in their lives and for their communities,” he said.
1 of 13
101718-nws-honor-flight-1.jpg
Veterans and their escorts are greeted by family and friends as they returned from their Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois on Tuesday evening in Marion. The participants spent the day visiting memorials and monuments to honor their service and sacrifice.
Veterans and their escorts are greeted by family and friends as they returned from their Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in 2018. The participants spent the day visiting memorials and monuments to honor their service and sacrifice.
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois Flight 3
PAYING TRIBUTE
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois took its third flight to Washington D.C. on Tuesday. Guardian Dane Patterson (left), a veteran of the U.S. Army, and Clarence Bathon, a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Army, are pictured at the U.S. Air Force Memorial in Washington D.C. during the flight.
World War II veteran Wayne Carroll reacts to the welcome home ceremony for the Veterans Honor Flight at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in October. Sixty-eight veterans spent the day in Washington, D.C., visiting war memorials and museums with the second trip put on by the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.
Marion Mayor Bob Butler (right), a World War II veteran, is greeted by Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini after returning on the Veterans Honor Flight at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois on Tuesday evening.
A large American flag hangs between two Marion Fire Department engines as part of the welcome home ceremony for the Veterans Honor Flight at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois on Tuesday evening.
Joe Grammer of Murphysboro talks to Rep. Mike Bost at the World War II Memorial Tuesday in Washington D.C. Grammer was a participant in Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois' first trip to the capital.
Josephine Renshaw of Carbondale was honored at the Women in Military Service Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery as a charter member. Renshaw was one of the several Southern Illinois veterans who flew to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday with the Honor Flight, which is a nationwide network dedicated to providing all veterans who apply with a free trip to the nation's capital to visit memorials honoring their service.
Recognized for his service on a Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, retired U.S. Navy Lt. Commander George Stone of Carterville (left) is accompanied by retired U.S. Army Sgt. David Morgan and his service dog, Speck.
Lisa Ford and Robert Cross are pictured at the Marion VA Medical Center on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2014, in Marion, Ill. Ford and Cross, a WWII veteran, recently took part in an Honor Flight to the nations capital.
Here's a look at Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois' first flights in 2017 and 2018.
1 of 13
101718-nws-honor-flight-1.jpg
Veterans and their escorts are greeted by family and friends as they returned from their Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois on Tuesday evening in Marion. The participants spent the day visiting memorials and monuments to honor their service and sacrifice.
Byron Hetzler
101718-nws-honor-flight-2.jpg
Veterans and their escorts are greeted by family and friends as they returned from their Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in 2018. The participants spent the day visiting memorials and monuments to honor their service and sacrifice.
Byron Hetzler
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois Flight 3
PAYING TRIBUTE
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois took its third flight to Washington D.C. on Tuesday. Guardian Dane Patterson (left), a veteran of the U.S. Army, and Clarence Bathon, a Korean War veteran of the U.S. Army, are pictured at the U.S. Air Force Memorial in Washington D.C. during the flight.
Provided by Jenn Fortune Photography
101817-nws-honor-flight-1.jpg
World War II veteran Wayne Carroll reacts to the welcome home ceremony for the Veterans Honor Flight at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in October. Sixty-eight veterans spent the day in Washington, D.C., visiting war memorials and museums with the second trip put on by the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.
Byron Hetzler
101817-nws-honor-flight-4.jpg
Marion Mayor Bob Butler (right), a World War II veteran, is greeted by Herrin Mayor Steve Frattini after returning on the Veterans Honor Flight at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois on Tuesday evening.
Byron Hetzler
101817-nws-honor-flight-2.jpg
A large crowd was on hand to welcome back the Veterans Honor flight at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in October of 2017.
Byron Hetzler
101817-nws-honor-flight-3.jpg
A large American flag hangs between two Marion Fire Department engines as part of the welcome home ceremony for the Veterans Honor Flight at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois on Tuesday evening.
Byron Hetzler
042717-nws-honor-flight-01.jpg
Joe Grammer of Murphysboro talks to Rep. Mike Bost at the World War II Memorial Tuesday in Washington D.C. Grammer was a participant in Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois' first trip to the capital.
Jenn Fortune, J Fortune Photography
042717-nws-honor-flight-02.jpg
P.J. Pershbacher of Johnston City looks at the World War II Memorial. Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois gave Pershbacher his first trip to the nation's capitol.
Jenn Fortune, J Fortune Photography
042717-nws-honor-flight-03.jpg
Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois' first group of veterans stops for a picture at Reagan National Airport before returning to Marion Tuesday evening.
Honor Flight
Josephine Renshaw of Carbondale was honored at the Women in Military Service Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery as a charter member. Renshaw was one of the several Southern Illinois veterans who flew to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday with the Honor Flight, which is a nationwide network dedicated to providing all veterans who apply with a free trip to the nation's capital to visit memorials honoring their service.
Marilyn Halstead
112814-nws-pls-honor-flight-001.jpg
Recognized for his service on a Land of Lincoln Honor Flight, retired U.S. Navy Lt. Commander George Stone of Carterville (left) is accompanied by retired U.S. Army Sgt. David Morgan and his service dog, Speck.
PROVIDED BY JOANNA GRAY
091114-nws-honor-flight
Lisa Ford and Robert Cross are pictured at the Marion VA Medical Center on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2014, in Marion, Ill. Ford and Cross, a WWII veteran, recently took part in an Honor Flight to the nations capital.
Twenty-four schools awarded grants last spring by the Illinois Pork Producers Association, which spends $10,000 annually to provide teachers with support in culinary courses. The association recently handed out 22 more grants for the fall.
Members of the Unity Point School Board of Education include (left to right) Craig Davis, D.W. Presley, Sylvia Thoms, Amanda Pangrazio, Robin Warne and John Longueville. Board member Morteza Daneshdoost was not available for the photograph.