University Mall in Carbondale reminds patrons it is temporarily closed

The University Mall in Carbondale closed to the public last Friday.

The mall's owners, Namdar Realty Group and Mason Asset Management, issued a statement to members of the media on Wednesday.

They said that the closure decision was made in response to the growing concerns around the COVID-19 global pandemic, and in accordance with the Illinois governor's "stay-at-home" mandate.

"We have been closely tracking developments related to COVID-19 and have been following the guidance of authorities, ensuring that above all else, our patrons, merchants, and employees are safe and healthy," said the joint statement from Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group.

"The situation has indeed evolved, and in accordance with the state mandate and with our community in mind, we have temporarily closed all Illinois malls until further notice."

