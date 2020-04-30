University Mall in Carbondale to reopen Friday for 'retail-to-go'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CARBONDALE — University Mall in Carbondale will reopen Friday for “retail-to-go” as allowed under the governor’s revised stay-at-home order effective for the month of May.

A spokeswoman for Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group, which own and manage the mall, said in an emailed statement that more information would be provided over the next few days, to include a list of retailers that will open.

The mall will operate on limited hours of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The owners are encouraging all merchants to reopen their stores for business. Though, per Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order, customers will not be allowed inside stores for shopping. The order encourages payment over the phone or internet where possible, and minimal contact if payment must be accepted during pickup. Purchased items should be delivered by an employee to the backseat or trunk of a customer’s vehicle to minimize physical contact with the customer.

The owners announced that they would plan to reopen the malls they own, including University Mall, in phases that consider preventative measures for the safety of the public and that adhere to governmental restrictions. “The public health and safety of our patrons, merchants, employees and communities are a top priority,” they said in a statement.