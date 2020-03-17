University Mall remains open; individual stores may close

Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group, which owns University Mall in Carbondale, said its Illinois properties are remaining open as others close, reduce hours or close in the effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, but the team will continue to assess the situation as it progresses.

"We are committed to ensuring the health and safety of all patrons, merchants and employees at each of our properties. We have been monitoring the situation with regards to COVID-19 carefully, and we have taken a number of actions on-site to prepare, out of an abundance of caution for our local community,” company officials said in an email Tuesday.

They have ramped up cleaning efforts throughout common areas, and have closed mall-operated entertainment including children's play areas and carousels, as well as food court seating areas, they said.

While the mall remains open, individual stores may temporarily close or reduce hours. Those decisions will be made by their corporate offices.

— The Southern

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0